This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC, PDP Dead, No Reasonable Nigerian’ll Vote Them–Kwankwaso, Buhari commends Obasanjo on DRC-Nigeria Business Council

APC, PDP dead, no reasonable Nigerian will vote them again – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as dead adding that no Nigerian will join or vote for either of the them.

Source: Vanguard News

He stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the party’s gubernatorial campaign rally at the Tarauni local government area of the state on Monday. Kwankwaso who described the leaders of the two leading political parties as the enemies of women, youth, and other Nigerians called on the people to seek positive change by utilizing their PVC in voting them out.

He warned supporters against violence but warned that they will tolerate a repeat of what happened in the last election where they were rigged out. He called on people not to sell their PVCs to riggers and beware of whoever engages in buying PVCs to ensure that he gets arrested. “PDP and APC are dead and whoever knows what he is doing and is in the right senses will never join any of them or vote for them again.

Buhari commends Obasanjo on DRC-Nigeria Business Council

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd. ), has commended former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his foresight in creating the Democratic Republic of Congo – Nigeria Business Council.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The ex-President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday. Akinyemi said the commendation was made at the First Stakeholders’ meeting held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja at the weekend.

According to the statement, the council’s Deputy President and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, delivered the message while reporting on a meeting he had with the President recently in Abuja. The statement read, “According to El-Rufai, the President was excited about the council. He said with such a council in Africa, the future will be brighter to work together.

APCll win 2023 election – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed this when he was featured as a guest on Channels’ TV political program ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night. Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days before the presidential election. According to him, the election is a game of numbers that the members of the ruling APC understand so well.

This is even as he noted that the SWOT analysis carried out on the major candidates contesting with his party’s flag bearer has shown wed that they would coast home to victory. A SWOT analysis is a strategic planning and management technique used to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of a business or project competition.

Judiciary, security agencies, INEC liable if democracy fails —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that Nigeria’s judiciary, security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be held responsible should the nation’s democracy collapse.

Source: Vanguard News

Wike, while swearing in five Rivers State High Court judges and two Customary Court of Appeal judges, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said with enabling laws in place, Nigeria’s democracy should be safeguarded if the judiciary, security agencies, and INEC were alive to their responsibilities with regards to the 2023 general election. He charged the new judges: “To be firm, particularly this critical period when we are entering a transition period. I believe that the legislature has done its part by making the relevant laws to lead us. No law is permanent, no law is so perfect.

“As time goes on, there will be amendments based on existing realities. But now, it is the duty of the judiciary, security agencies, and INEC to save this country. If this country collapses in this transition period, it should hold the judiciary, security agencies, and INEC responsible. “If INEC wants to conduct a free and fair election, that they can do. If the security agencies want, there will be peace. And if the judiciary wants the law to be interpreted the way it is, they can do so. When that is done, people will be happy, people will have confidence that we are getting it right.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #APC #PDP #Dead #Reasonable #Nigerianll #Vote #ThemKwankwaso #Buhari #commends #Obasanjo #DRCNigeria #Business #CouncilToday’s Headlines: APC, PDP Dead, No Reasonable Nigerian’ll Vote Them–Kwankwaso, Buhari commends Obasanjo on DRC-Nigeria Business Council Publish on 2023-02-07 12:57:26