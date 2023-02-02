Today’s Headlines: APC, PDP Clash Ahead Tinubu’s Osun Campaign, Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC, PDP Clash Ahead Tinubu’s Osun Campaign

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Osun State Government has said it approved the use of Osogbo Township Stadium for the All Progressives Congress presidential rally holding on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained on Wednesday the government recalled that the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, did not approve such usage for the Peoples Democratic Party when he was in power.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku Hits Tinubu Over Attacks On Buhari

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, for what he described as hypocritical attempts to extricate himself from the failures of the ruling APC.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to Tinubu’s latest verbal attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

FG Moved Exchange Rate From N200 To N800- Tinubu

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has again taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

According to Tinubu, when the government took over, the naira/dollar exchange rate was about N200 to a dollar, but it has depreciated to about N800 to the dollar on the parallel market.

Ortom Fires Back At Sanusi

Photo credit: daily post

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has cautioned the deposed Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi to restrain himself from meddling in the affairs of the state.

He advised Alhaji Sanusi to instead face the court litigations surrounding his dethronement.

Some Elements In Aso Rock Working Against Tinubu- El-rufai

Photo credit: the nation

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said alleged some elements in Ask Rock are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He spoke on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Able-gist (

)