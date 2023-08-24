Today’s Headlines: APC NWC replaces Kyari, Betta Edu with Dalori, Idele; Oyo govt celebrates first late female HoS, Alakija

JUST IN: Shake-up as APC NWC replaces Kyari, Betta Edu with Dalori, Idele – Punch papers

Photo credit: Punch paper

The ruling All Progressives Congress has officially unveiled new officers to occupy the positions of the outgoing members of the National Working Committee and other vacant zonal offices in the party.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday evening, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the election of the new officers was in line with the mandate given to them by the National Executive Committee at the last meeting held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on August 3.

The move saw outgoing National Deputy Chairman for North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, being replaced by Borno party chairman, Ali Dalori, while founder of Sister-To-Sister Empowerment Worldwide, Dr Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State occupied the office of the National Women Leader previously held by Dr Betta Edu.

Both Kyari and Edu were among the 45 ministers of President Bola Tinubu who were officially sworn in at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Other elected officers included Garba Datti Muhammad, who replaced Mallam Salihu Lukman from the same Kaduna State as National Vice Chairman for North West; National Legal Adviser, Prof. AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana from Nasarawa State; National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa from Abia State; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko from Kogi State and Zonal Organising Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from also Kogi State.

Oyo govt celebrates first late female HoS, Alakija

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Oyo State Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, on Wednesday, described the late first female Head of Service, Tejumade Alakija, as a woman of honour, who raised the bar of performance, intellectualism, improved staff working conditions of civil/public servants in the state between 1980 and 1983.

Oni, in a statement personally signed in Ibadan, the state capital, said, “Alakija, the daughter of the late highly revered Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, a prodigious success story of a rare order.

Desist from media attacks on Ondo acting gov, group warns critics

Photo credit: Punch paper

An All Progressives Congress pressure group in Ondo State, Ondo Solidarity Forum, on Wednesday, warned some persons in government circles against sponsoring media attacks on the state’s acting governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a communique released and signed by the forum’s Publicity Secretary, Kayode Fasua, its Chairman, Dr. Dipo Okeyomi, and deputy chairman, Femi Ogunleye; OSF expressed outrage over a publication it described as utter falsehood, in which Aiyedatiwa and the Chief of Staff, Mr. Gbenga Ale, were accused of gloating over the health condition of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

My husband has forgiven ex-gov Ortom, says Akume’s wife

Photo credit: Punch paper

The lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Regina Akume, has said her husband, Senator George Akume, has chosen to forgive former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom.

This was stated during the reception for the newly appointed minister from Benue in Abuja on Monday.

The PUNCH recalls that Akume played a significant role in Ortom’s political journey, but they eventually went their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences when the former governor defected from the APC to the PDP. When Akume was defeated in the 2019 senatorial election, Ortom referred to his defeat as his retirement from Benue politics.

Mrs. Akume spoke on behalf of her husband, who now holds the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the former governor and loyalists of her husband at the event

She described her husband as a compassionate and forgiving individual who has a great love for the people of Benue.

Qualityupdates (

)