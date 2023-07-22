Today’s Headlines: APC NWC Disowns Lukman, says statement on party chairmanship personal, Tinubu Set To Confront Unconventional Forces

APC NWC disowns Lukman, says statement on party chairmanship personal

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the statement credited to the party’s National Vice Chairman, North-west, Dr. Salihu Lukman, as regards the chairmanship position of the party is his personal views and does not in any way represent the position of the party.

The party said all the sections of the party’s college of leadership stand united in their quest for a more progressive party.

DAILY POST recalls that Lukman had in a statement Friday described the speculation making the rounds that the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje might emerge as the next national chairman of the party as insensitive.

President Tinubu Set To Confront Unconventional Forces

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neigh­bouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their mili­tary doctrine and practices.

In a press statement written by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President, (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy), the President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a ‘mo­bile and elusive irregular force’ that disregards established rules of warfare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the Pres­ident pointed out that the adver­saries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

High Cost Of Living: Afenifere Gives Recommendations On The Ways Out

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

In view of the huge burden that debt servicing has constituted for Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to take five-pronged approaches to prevent the country from total socio-economic dislocation.

The advice was contained in a press statement by the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

Without doubt, the current economic quagmire facing Nigeria needs far-reaching and deep-rooted steps for it to be ameliorated. One of such steps is to seek debt relief from our major creditors. Another is to drastically reduce the size of government at all levels. The third is to block areas of leakages of public resources, especially finance. The fourth is to embark on policies or programmes that are capable of engaging millions of unemployed people, old and young, in the country. The fifth step is to deploy all government machineries to ensure that security and safety of lives and properties become permanent feature in the Nigeria firmament.”

Sit-at-home: Two years after, Enugu begins to roar back to life

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Gradually, but assuredly, Enugu State is roaring back to life from over two years of total lockdown on Mondays occasioned by the compulsory Monday sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on July 30, 2021 to protest the extraordinary rendition of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya and to press home their demand for his unconditional release.

In a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated: “We declare every Monday sit-at-home throughout Biafra land until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, regains his freedom.

“This peaceful protest will continue once every week until our demands are met. We are going to cripple the Nigerian economy until they free him.

“Consequently, all institutions; public and private, transport companies, schools, banks, markets, airports and sea ports in Biafra land must shut down every Monday beginning from August 9.”

However, what was supposed to be a peaceful and voluntary civil disobedience, took a turn for the worse as gunmen took to the streets to enforce it, visiting mayhem, in broad daylight, on people who ventured out to look for their daily bread in what many have described as self-annihiliation of Igbo by Igbo.

Besides the grave damage to the psyche and reputation of Ndigbo, the region has become a ghost of itself. Businesses continue to relocate. New ones are not springing up.

The International Centre for Investigative Report (ICIR) puts the region’s losses to sit-at-home at $12.215 billion or N5.375 trillion.

Photo Credit: Google

