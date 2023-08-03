Today’s Headlines: APC National Legal Adviser resigns; Anambra Residents Ignore Two-Week Sit-At-Home

APC National Legal Adviser resigns

National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuk has resigned from the party’s National Working Committee NWC.

Vanguard learned that he resigned his appointment on Wednesday following insistence by some of his colleagues that he could no longer be in office due to some grave allegations against him.

The 12th National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the party which is currently underway in Abuja is expected to name a replacement.

Anambra Residents Ignore Two-Week Sit-At-Home Issued By Finland-Based Agitator, Simon Ekpa, Open Businesses | Sahara Reporters

Despite Ekpa’s warning against disobedience to his order, commercial activities have been in full force in Awka, the state capital, and other major cities in the state.

Residents of Anambra State have defied the two-week sit-at-home order issued by Simon Ekpa. The Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator and self-acclaimed disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The state Governor, Charles Soludo had, a few days ago, held meetings with stakeholders in the state including traders, and managers of commercial banks amongst others, over Ekpa’s illegal sit-at-home order.

Checks in Awka on Thursday morning showed that traders, businesses and transporters, and banks were open for business.

Commercial activities are fully on in the popular Eke-Awka and Nkwo Amaenyi markets. Therefore, transporters and transport companies including Star Sunny Motors, and Anambra Executive, amongst others, were operational. Also, commercial buses and tricycles within the city are operating fully.

Kidnappers and robbers have taken over the 2nd Niger bridge, drivers raise the alarm

The National President of the Heavy Duty Drivers Association, Uchenna Nebula says members of the association and other drivers no longer use the second Niger Bridge because of security concerns.

Mr. Nebuwa told the Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Onitsha that criminals have taken over the route, including the Obosi-Owerri axis of the road.

According to him, hoodlums, armed robbers, and kidnappers now operate along the bridge.

“Drivers are afraid because there is no adequate security on the second Niger bridge, Federal Government should provide security to secure lives and property.

“Another worrisome one is the failed portions of Obosi-Owerri road, as our trucks fall on the road daily, we have lost over N20 billion worth of vehicles and goods on that road.

”We are begging Federal Government to help us fix the failed portions of Obosi-Owerri road as this will encourage drivers to be using the second Niger bridge”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of, the Great Tippers Association of Nigeria, Anambra Chapter, Mr Chukwuemeka Olekpe, expressed concern about the security situation. He added that armed robbers and kidnappers have scared them away from using the bridge.

On his part, a commercial bus driver, Paul Osakwe, who plies Asaba-Owerri road, said drivers avoid the area because the bridge has become lonely and insecure.

“The bridge is not secure, it’s too lonely, you can’t even try to use it at night, even you inside the bus will be scared. The government should at least install a light on the bridge, maybe that will help”, he said.

Seyi Martins, the Engineer in charge of the bridge, attributed its low usage to the security challenges in the South-East, adding that their mandate was to construct the bridge and open it to ease traffic.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mahmuda Mamman, had while inspecting the vandalized part of the bridge on Monday. He urged security agencies to beef up security on the second Niger Bridge and surrounding areas.

Ministerial nominee wants EFCC, ICPC unbundled

Lateef Fagbemi, a ministerial nominee from Kwara, has called for the unbundling of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Mr. Fagbemi said this at the screening of the last batch of 28 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate.

“The truth must be told, you fight corruption but at the same time, the way it’s fought in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. That is the truth.

“If I have my way, I will advise the President to unbundle, first of all, bring out ICPC, and EFCC together and unbundle them,” he said.

He said that the investigation of criminal offenses should not be handled by the same body adding that there must be a supervisory authority within the same system.

“If there is an investigation, it is another body, the prosecution is another body. It doesn’t augur well to ask the same authority to do an investigation and come and do prosecution. That is when we have a problem.

