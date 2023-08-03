Today’s Headlines: APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resigns; Bayelsa ex-chief judge, Kate Abiri, dies

JUST IN: APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resigns

National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

El-Marzuq’s suggestion was contained in a leaked ‘legal opinion’ written to Adamu dated 28th April, 2023.

Bayelsa ex-chief judge, Kate Abiri, dies

The immediate-past Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri (retd.), is dead.

She died on Thursday morning.

The Yenagoa branch chairman of Aleibiri Federated Community, Bibobra Kitchen, announced her demise in a brief statement he issued on Thursday.

The statement did not disclose the cause of her death but declared four days of mourning among her community folks in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

“She died this morning 3rd Thursday August, 2023. As usual, the 4 days mourning/gathering commences today being Thursday 3rd @ her compound”, it said.

Abiri retired from the Bayelsa State Civil Service on January 13 after serving as chief judge for 15 years.

During her 15-year term as chief judge, the departed legal icon swore in three governors in Bayelsa and one in Rivers states.

They are Timipre Sylva (2008), Seriake Dickson (2012), Douye Diri (2020) and Nyesom Wike (2015).

The late Bayelsa CJ’s retirement was celebrated with week-long activities that started with a special parade and valedictory court session held in her honour.

The events culminated in a state banquet where three books were unveiled in her honour including her biography titled, “Kate Abiri: Footprints on the Bench”; “Judges and Judging in Nigeria”; and “Bayelsa State Law Reports: Volume One.”

The state government had yet to make a statement on Justice Abiri’s passing as of the time of filing this report.

Akwa Ibom CJ seeks end to tax collection crisis between state, LG

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, has called for an end to the continuous crisis between the state government and local authorities on tax collection.

She charged the judges in the state to come up with insights on how to resolve such disputes and provide an overview of the legal framework for taxes collected by the two organs of government in the state.

Obot stated in Uyo while delivering a keynote address at a 3-day training on taxation for judges, organised by the state Internal Revenue Service in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

The keynote address themed, “Contemporary Issues in Tax Administration,” was held at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort on Wednesday.

Ganduje, leadership crisis dominate agenda as APC NEC meets

Following Wednesday’s session of the All Progressives Congress national caucus, attention has shifted to today’s meeting of the National Executive Committee where the perennial crisis rocking the APC and the nomination of former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, will be on the front burner.

Aside from President Bola Tinubu, other heavyweight APC chieftains expected are former President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, former Senate president, Ahmad Lawan and ex-Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the National Working Committee.

The NEC meeting is scheduled to hold at 11.00 am at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja

But as of Wednesday night, there are indications that the presence of the president and the party bigwigs may attract a heavy retinue of security agents and convoys.

Efforts to get the reaction of the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, proved abortive.

But the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, believed the party leadership is keenly looking forward to the NEC meeting.

Ibrahim declined to speak elaborately on how the NEC plans to ratify the choice of Ganduje and Basiru.

