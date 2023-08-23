Today’s Headlines: APC names 6 new NWC members, one national officer; Silva signs contract extension at Man City

APC names 6 new NWC members, one national officer

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Wednesday added six members to its fold in line with the directives of its National Executive Committee, NEC.

NEC had at its last meeting ceded part of its powers to the NWC to allow the party’s administrative organ fill vacant NWC and zonal positions.

The announcement of the new officials was made by the Party’s National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat.

The new officials are the Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State); National Vice Chairman, North West, Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State); National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State); National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State); National Woman Leader, Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State); and, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko (Kogi State). Also, the North Central Zonal chapter of the party has a new Zonal Organizing Secretary, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi State).

According to Basiru, the officials were not appointed but elected in line with the constitution of the party, adding that there will be no need for their ratification in any future national convention.

Silva signs contract extension at Man City

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

Bernado Silva will stay at Manchester City until at least 2026 after the Portugal midfielder signed a new contract with the Premier League and European champions.

Silva had been linked with a transfer window move from the Etihad Stadium, with Spanish giants Barcelona long reported to be interested in the 29-year-old.

But he has now ended any lingering speculation about his future by agreeing a new contract with last season’s treble-winners — City also lifted the FA Cup — after his previous contract was due to expire in 2025.

How Nigeria can tackle transnational threats — DG DSS

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The Director General of the State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, along with other experts from the security sector and academia, has outlined how Nigeria can tackle transnational threats in an increasingly globalized world.

He spoke at a seminar hosted by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Wednesday, as part of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16.

The course consists of a cohort of 86 participants from various Nigerian and international institutions.

The theme of the event was ‘Globalization and Regional Economic Integration: Implications for Sustainable Development in Africa.’

During his address, Yusuf Bichi, the DG of DSS, emphasized the necessity of international cooperation and knowledge sharing to address the security challenges posed by globalization.

Police warn against false alarm over genital disappearance in Nasarawa

Photo credit: Vanguard paper

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has warned residents of the state against raising false alarms alleging the disappearance of genitals.

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, the command has observed with dismay the ugly trend where members of the public tag individuals with causing the mysterious disappearance of genitals in different parts of the state.

The spokesperson added that usually the accused were attacked by mobs.

