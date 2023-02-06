Today’s Headlines; APC; Naira scarcity: PDP accuses Tinubu, Tinubu must apologise for abusing Emmanuel – Group

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: PDP accuses Tinubu, APC, of mopping up cash for vote-buying

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team of mopping up the new naira notes for vote – buying during the forthcoming election.

PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Sunday, attributed the pains Nigerians go through owing to the currency crisis to Tinubu.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

He disclosed that the PDP is saddened and worried about the cash crunch most Nigerians are experiencing.

He stated the emergence of PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the winner in the February presidential election would mean an end to the sufferings of Nigerians.

Photos Credit: Google

“Our party is, however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of corrupt APC leaders, including the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who are alleged to have masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for their selfish agenda”, he stated.

Tinubu must apologise for abusing Emmanuel – Group

More reactions on Sunday trailed the comments made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, against Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, with concerned citizens demanding an apology from the former governor of Lagos State.

The PUNCH reported that Tinubu had during his campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, said if not that he was begged, he would have sent his ‘neighbour’ packing by putting “Lizard, pigeon and scorpion”, in the home of Udom in Lagos State.

Source: Punch paper

“That boy who bring Atiku here, which call himself governor. Tell him, enough is enough. Tell him enough is enough. He lives in my backyard in Lagos, if not because we are one, I for drive him home. If not because you beg me, I for just put Lizard, and pigeon and scorpion there”, Tinubu reportedly said.

But the Concerned Citizens of Akwa Ibom State berated Tinubu for making the statement, describing it as “sarcastic, instigating and life – threatening”.

Atiku support group alleges arrest of members in Rivers

The Atiku Support Organisation has alleged that about 30 of its members were arrested by armed policemen during a meeting in GRA, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday afternoon.

The National Publicity Secretary of ASO, Victor Moses, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and issued on Sunday.

Source: Punch paper

The statement titled ‘Release our members wow, Atiku Support Organisation tells Gov Wike’ was made available to The PUNCH.

Moses said the meeting was part of preparations for the the Peoples Democratic Party presidential rally slated to hold on February 11.

Northern elders advise President Buhari to handle elections with caution

The Northern Elders Council, NEC, a social – political organisation, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari that to ensure a rancour – free and transparent general elections, he must handle all situations leading to the exercise with caution.

Mallam Tanko Yakasai, a leader of NEC, said some non-state actors within the corridors of power plan to use closeness to leadership to generate chaos and derail the electoral process for their selfish gains.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The NEC, in a statement, enjoined the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration, in the country’s interest, to be wary of such elements.

Yakasai, who had weeks ago expressed support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assured that it would be making more policy statements in the coming days after its next congress on the state of the nation.

