Today’s Headlines: APC must rethink to avoid woeful failure – SDP’s Adebayo, Esogban of Benin dies at 93

APC must rethink to avoid woeful failure-SDP’s Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration for removing the fuel subsidy.

He lamented the fact that more Nigerians had fallen into poverty as a result of the decision and forewarned that the administration would collapse woefully unless President Tinubu and his handlers had a change of heart and had a backup plan.

“I think it’s not too late for the administration, starting with President Tinubu to rethink and make a backup plan because I have a gut feeling—and I say this with the utmost sense of duty—that if they continue in their current course, they will fail woefully.

“They are adopting models that have never worked, not because they dislike people,” he said.

Esogban dies at 93

Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin, died at the age of 93 at a private hospital in Benin City after a brief illness.

“The Esogban, who takes over as prime minister after the Iyase of Benin, is frequently referred to as the Odiownere of the Benin Kingdom.

Fuel subsidy palliative list: Abia government yet to take position—Commissioner

Mr. Okey Kanu, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, has stated that the State Government has not yet taken a position on the list of recipients of the fuel subsidy palliative.

The commissioner who spoke with our correspondent stated that the government was still in the consultation phase and would have the list and other arrangements for the palliative care very soon.

He claimed that the administration headed by Gov. Alex Otti would always put the needs of the general populace first and protect Abian interests.

