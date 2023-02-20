Today’s Headlines: APC Members Defect To PDP In Enugu, Osinbajo Commissions Mother-Child Hospital

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Members Defect To PDP In Enugu

Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Enugu West Senatorial Zone on Sunday defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of its governorship candidate, Dr Peter Mbah.

The APC members set their brooms ablaze while embracing the PDP at the endorsement rally organised at the zone.

Osinbajo Commissions Mother-Child Hospital In Ikenne

The Vice President spoke yesterday at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State. where he commissioned two FG human capital development projects: the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and the Skills Acquisition Centre.

Also, preparatory to this week’s National elections, and next month’s State elections, the Vice President, accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, also visited members of the All Progressives Congress in Ikenne LGA, Ogun State.

ASSBIFI Suspends Strike, Orders Banks To Resume tion

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions has announced that banks should begin operations from Monday, February 20, 2023.

The association disclosed this while suspending its plans to commence strike action on Monday.

Buhari Approved Naira Redesign But Central Bank Only Recoloured Banknotes- El-rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has said what the Central Bank of Nigeria did regarding the naira redesign is different from what was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday titled, ‘NIGERIA UPDATE: ABC of Currency Redesign vs. XYZ of Cash Confiscation Explained’, El-Rufai accused the apex bank of derailing the policy objective to sabotage the elections.

NGE Charges INEC, Security Agencies On Successful Polls

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver on its promises to conduct successful polls.

The body also called on the security agencies and other stakeholders to live up to expectations in ensuring that the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, and the governorship/states Houses of Assembly polls slated for March 11 turn out successful.

