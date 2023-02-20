Today’s Headlines; APC Members Defect To PDP In Enugu; Nobody Should Annoy Me, Cast Your Vote -Falz

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC members defect to PDP in Enugu

Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Enugu West Senatorial Zone on Sunday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of its guber candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah.

The APC members set their brooms ablaze while embracing the PDP at the endorsement rally organised at the zone.

They described PDP as Enugu’s only hope for good governance.

The five local government areas that make up Enugu West Senatorial Zone are Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi.

The defectors, who were led by a former acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Gilbert Chikwado -Chukwu, declared their rejection of the APC, calling their action historic and the triumph of light and hope.

2023: Nobody should annoy me, cast your vote – Falz

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, AKA Falz, has urged the youths to vote in Saturday presidential election.

Falz in a video on his Instagram page on Sunday, called on Nigerians not to make any excuse for not voting.

According to him, it is time for the youths to decide their future.

He said, “Oya election don come oooo this is my PVC, I’m sure you have yours and you are ready to vote. I don’t want to hear any of that rubbish that my vote will not count, so what’s the point of voting?

“Oh God, please nobody should annoy me; this is 2023, with everything we’re going through, if there are still some people saying that, then really and truly I don’t know what is wrong with them”.

80-year-old woman dies in Kwara fire incident

The body of an 80-year-old woman affected in a building gutted by fire in Ilorin, Kwara State, has been recovered.

The Kwara State Fire Service disclosed the fire incident occurred at number 43 Adegboye Street behind the Federal Secretariat, Fate area, Ilorin, Ilorin East Local Government.

The state fire service confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Adekunle.

The statement disclosed the fire was reported by one Mr Oni at about 3pm on Sunday.

NGE charges INEC, security agencies on successful polls

The Nigerian Guild of Editors has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver on its promises to conduct successful polls.

The body also called on the security agencies and other stakeholders to live up to expectations in ensuring that the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, and the governorship/states Houses of Assembly polls slated for March 11 turn out successful.

This was contained in a communique signed by its President, Mustpha Isah, and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of a meeting of its Standing Committee in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday.

“Nigerians desire that their votes will count and are expectant of free, fair and credible elections, devoid of violence. We call on INEC to make good its promise of early deployment of electoral materials to polling units on election days and ensure its personnel, in their conduct, do not deviate from the provisions of the Electoral Act and other laws guiding the elections.

