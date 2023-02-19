This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC member shot dead at Osun rally, Tinubu storms meeting of APC governors APC member shot dead at Osun rally

A member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Osun State Ebenezer Alaro has been shot dead during a ward-to-ward campaign in Ilesa East Local Government Council Area by suspected political thugs.

The Nation gathered Alaro, a driver of the campaign, was killed at Ward Nine, Irojo in Ilesa. A statement by APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged the thugs who killed the driver were sponsored by candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for Ijesa-South.

House of Representatives, Sanya Omirin. He noted the thugs were dressed in police uniform led by one Bongo.

Lawal described the killing as callous, saying, “it was a pity that the PDP leadership in the state reason that violence could secure victory for their party in the forthcoming general elections.

But acting PDP chairman in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, alleged that APC thugs attacked the residence of Omirin with his aged father almost killed.

Tinubu storms meeting of APC govs with Adamu’s NWC

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stormed a meeting of the party’s state governors with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC.

Tinubu arrived the party secretariat at about 5:15pm. There are at least 12 governors of the party currently at the meeting which began at 2:35pm on Sunday.

In his opening remarks, Adamu expressed happiness at the response of the governors.

“I am happy with the response so far and it is my understanding that more of our members are still on their way coming.

“You will recall the recent developments that have necessitated the need for this invitation.

“We do not want to sit in judgment on anybody with regards to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better understanding of what situation we are in.

“That is the essence of this invitation. And it is my pleasure to welcome you most sincerely to this interaction”, he said.

No Tribe Owns Nigeria, Presidency Not Traditional Stool – Oyedepo

The Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that no particular tribe can claim ownership of Nigeria.

Oyedepo also asked the members of his church and Nigerians at large to vote according to their conscience bearing the future of Nigeria in mind.

While speaking on the 2023 elections on Sunday, Oyedepo warned that Nigerians must vote wisely to avoid more adversity.

Naira scarcity worsening poverty, insecurity – Group

A civil society organisation, Journalists for Open Government and Inclusion, has called on the Federal Government to act responsibly and urgently to prevent the anger over naira scarcity from snowballing into uncontrollable civil unrest.

JOGI Executive Director, Yaqoub Popoola, advised the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to act as a true statesman and obey the Supreme Court verdict on the currency swap policy.

Popoola, in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘Currency crisis worsening Nigeria’s poverty, insecurity, vote-buying records – Group’, said, “It is quite unfortunate that a government that is still battling with poverty and insecurity could allow the nation slide into chaos due to needless, irresponsible and Ill-conceived policy.”

The group urged the President to direct the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, “to respect the Supreme Court verdict on the matter and allow the old and new currency to float side by side in the open market.

The group said that apart from leaving the impression of the pursuit of a hidden agenda at the detriment of the nation’s wellbeing, “with the untidy manner the CBN is going about the implementation of its naive policy, the level of vote-trading in the general election would be unimaginable.

“How on earth would a government deny the people access to their legitimate earnings and expect them not to be vulnerable to vote trading during elections? When you deliberately impoverish people, you are making them vulnerable to all forms of abuse.

“Again, any government that initiates a policy without a proper implementation plan and strategy is also indulging in corruption.

“As we speak, many banks in the country have been shut down due to fear of being attacked by angry residents.

“As a group committed to good and open governance, we want to use this medium to admonish Nigerians to remain calm, even in the face of this naked provocation.

“We must not play into the hands of anti-democratic forces. May Nigeria succeeds,” the group said.

