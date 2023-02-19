This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC member shot at Osun rally, EFCC Speaks On Alleged N400bn From Tinubu’s house

APC member shot dead at Osun rally

A member of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Osun State Ebenezer Alaro has been shot dead during a ward-to-ward campaign in Ilesa East Local Government Council Area by suspected political thugs.

The Nation gathered Alaro, a driver of the campaign, was killed at Ward Nine, Irojo in Ilesa. A statement by APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, alleged the thugs who killed the driver were sponsored by candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for Ijesa-South.

House of Representatives, Sanya Omirin. He noted the thugs were dressed in police uniform led by one Bongo.

Lawal described the killing as callous, saying, “it was a pity that the PDP leadership in the state reason that violence could secure victory for their party in the forthcoming general elections.

But acting PDP chairman in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, alleged that APC thugs attacked the residence of Omirin with his aged father almost killed.

EFCC Speaks On Alleged N400bn ‘Recovered From Tinubu’s House’

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports circulating social media that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and recovered N400billion.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the commission.

According to online reports, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered EFCC to raid Tinubu’s house and N400billion of the new naira notes were recovered in his underground house.

But the anti-corruption agency in the statement titled ‘EFCC Did Not Raid Tinubu’s Home’, said no such operation was carried out by its operatives.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

Bloody Sunday in Anambra: Five gunmen, policeman killed in gun-battle

Five gunmen and a policeman were killed in Anambra State during heavy gun-battle between the police and gunmen on Sunday.

The gunmen had attacked a police station at Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State and met a stiff resistance from the police.

The ensuing gun-battle left five of the gunmen and a police officer dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen were enforcing the ‘No election sit-at-home’ when they met their waterloo at the wee hour of Sunday after they failed in an attack on a police station.

The bodies of the gunmen were paraded by the police with their guns on Sunday.

Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesman, Anambra Police Command, in a statement, confirmed that five armed men and one police operative attached to the station were killed during the operation.

He said the combined security team, made up of the Police and the military, today on Sunday by 5:58 am, neutralized a gang of five armed men, recovers two Ak-47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items, in a response to a distress call on an attack at 3 3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

Ikenga stated that the notorious gang of five, armed with guns, IEDs, and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were engaged and resisted by gallant officers attached to the station.

2023: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome predicts winner of the presidential election

With the 2023 presidential election a week away, the General Overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has shared his thoughts on the aspirants.

At the Loveworld Praise-action on Friday, Mr Oyakhilome revealed what an “Angel of God” told him about the leading candidates.

In detail, the cleric distinguished between the three significant candidates in the forthcoming election and stated the name of Nigeria’s next president is in the Bible.

The leading candidates for Saturday’s presidential election are Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Describing the first candidate, The 59-year-old cleric said the first candidate was under the influence of a devil.

“He is not himself. He is under the influence of a devil. This devil was mocking and laughing, scoffing at Nigerians.”

“The devil is using him. It’s a wicked spirit of darkness, a mocker. The devil’s named him a jackal.”

“A jackal is a trickster, a swindler who usually operates on behalf of another for deception. This demon is mocking Nigeria. But he’s been cut off.”

On the second candidate, he claimed that the spiritual prophecy revealed him to be a thief and would run the country down.

“In the spirit of the second candidate, if you let him get into office, you will have no country. You would have sold your country,” he said.

On the final candidate, he revealed although his name is in the bible, he is scared of winning but doesn’t want to lose.

”Then, in the spirit, the third candidate was afraid of winning. He didn’t want to lose, but he was scared of winning. Then I prayed, Lord gives him wings to fly! His name is in the Bible.” He said.

Kaduna warns citizens against public protests

Kaduna State Government said it has received credible intelligence reports of plans by various groups to deliberately disrupt public peace, by organising street protests.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Sunday.

To this end, the statement declared that the, “Kaduna State Government hereby reminds citizens that such protests remain strictly prohibited.

Accordingly, the statement averred that” Citizens are strongly advised to avoid all actions remotely capable of inciting a breakdown of law and order.

“The Government continues to empathize with citizens who have been placed in untold distress as a result of the CBN cash swap policy.

To this end, the statement maintained that” Residents must shun the baitings of mischievous groups hoping to ride on these hardships and incite violence.

” The Government of Kaduna State, and other concerned state governments, are deploying the full instrumentality of the law to attain a proper resolution, and thus bring relief to citizens.

Osun police arrest suspected cultist

A suspected cultist, Fatai Abass, said to have been on the watchlist of Osun Police Command for over a year has been arrested.

Abass, was reportedly arrested Saturday evening at Oke Baale Area of Osogbo, Osun State capital, by the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command, following a tip-off.

The 23-year-old Abass linked to various deadly clashes among rival cult groups in Osun was said to have, at different times in the past, attacked people at Oke Baale, School road, Oke Ayepe, Idi Omo, Ilesa Garage and Oke Ijetu areas (all within Osogbo metropolis).

A very reliable security source, who preferred to remain anonymous, during a chat with our correspondent, said Abass, also known as ‘Gbefawo’ was “trailed for months without success until about 5:30 pm on Saturday when operatives apprehended him.

“He was apprehended by the operatives of the anti-cultism squad around Oke Baale.

