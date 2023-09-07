Today’s Headlines: APC Loses Second Senatorial Seat In Kogi, Tinubu Floor Atiku, Obi At Tribunal

APC loses second senatorial seat in Kogi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Kogi Central senatorial seat to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

It is the second senatorial seat the ruling party has lost in Kogi State.

On Tuesday, the Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, had nullified the victory of Jibrin Isah of the APC as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial Election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in the district.

The tribunal, led by Justice Kemakolam Ojiako, declared Akpoti-Uduaghan the winner of the election, nullifying the election victory of APC candidate in the February 25 poll, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the district, Rotimi Ajayi, had announced that Sadiku-Ohere polled 52,132 votes to beat Akpoti-Uduaghan who had 51,763 votes.

Tinubu, Shettima floor Atiku, Obi at tribunal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election was last night upheld by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

After a 12-hour pulsating judgment at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the five justices unanimously ruled in favour of the President.

They described petitions by Atiku Abubakar/PDP, Peter Obi/LP and Princess ChiChi Ojei/Allied Peoples Movement (APM) as unmeritorious. They dismissed the consolidated petitions.

The petition against the nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate was also found to be untenable.

Customs redeploys senior officers

Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, has approved key appointments and redeployment of senior officers.

The redeployment and promotion, it was learnt, followed retirement of some top officers and moves to achieve the service’s core mandates of revenue generation, anti-smuggling, and trade facilitation.

The Nation learnt Comptrollers, Florence Ogar-Modey and Queen Ogbudu, have been appointed Acting Assistant Comptroller Generals for Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘B’. Others redeployed include Dera Nnadi, from Seme to Tin-Can Island Port, Timi Bomodi, from KLT to Seme.

Compt. Jaiyeoba Jide was redeployed from Oyo/Osun Area Command to Apapa, while Ahmed Abe, from PCA Zone ‘C’ to Kaduna Area Command.

Oshiomhole, Italian Officials Strengthen Training For Youths

Former governor of Edo State and the senator representing Edo North at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole has praised the collaboration between the Italian government and the Initiative for Youth Awareness on Migration Immigration Development and Reintegration (YAMIDR) towards curbing unemployment in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole hosted the Italian delegation led by Dr Antonio Lovecchio who is the minister of foreign affairs of Order of Malta Sovereign Order and the facilitator of Italian training projects between IYAMIDR and GOA Consulting Training Institute and Nino Bergesse Training Institution, Genova, Italy.

The training which shall span between three to six months will be on gas pipe welding, rail track installation and maintenance, yacht maintenance, scaffolding, catering and safety management for Nigeria youths to bridge the unemployment gap and create opportunities to promote patriotism amongst the youths.

While expressing excitement, Oshiomhole said, “This project if well-coordinated will increase the GDP of Nigeria, boost our economy and take us from the conventional certificate-based economy to skilled economy which is the driving force of the developed countries today.”

On his part, Antonio appreciated the former APC national chairman for his warm reception.

He also pledged to activate his Italian influence to promote investment in Nigeria especially in the youths after their training in Italy to set them up in Nigeria.

