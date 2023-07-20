Today’s Headlines: APC looks to replace Adamu with Ganduje, Governor Adeleke appoints board chairmen

APC looks to replace Adamu with Ganduje

Immediate past Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, may emerge as interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nigerian Tribune gathered last night.

Governors on the party platform are locked in a meeting tonight at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge with Hope Uzodinma host governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum presiding.

Party sources revealed that Governor Uzodinnma, his Kwara state counterpart, Governor Abdulraham Abdulrasaq and the Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun, are arrow heads of the project to sell the former Kano State Governor as acting national chairman, pending a special convention where a substantive replacement for the displaced Senator Abdullahi Adamu from the North Central zone would emerge.

Deputy National Chairman (North) Senator Abubakar Kyari presided over the Monday meeting of the APC National Working Committee where he formally announced the resignation of the duo of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

The source who disclosed that the former Kano state governor has been penciled for a ministerial slot further revealed that he has been briefed of his new assignment at the APC national secretariat and asked to bring a nominee from Kano as replacement for the ministerial slot

“President Tinubu has settled for the former Kano state governor Ganduje to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

Governor Adeleke appoints board chairmen

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of non-statutory boards in the state.

The appointments are coming a day after Governor Adeleke performed the swearing-in ceremony for 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed on Thursday in Osogbo, the appointments take immediate effect.





Lift embargo on recruitment in Govt agencies — Reps tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into agencies of government.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Waive said that the immediate past administration placed a ban on employment in agencies of the Federal Government.

He said that the ban became necessary amid the recession that hit the economy in the country due to the huge drop in the international price of crude oil at the time and Covid 19 pandemic.

Waive recalled that the 9th House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the then President to lift the ban on employment.

According to him, there are reports on social media that the ban had been lifted but there is no evidence of any employment taking place whatsoever.

“For several years, there has not been any employment in the Civil Service of the Federation, thereby creating a shortage of manpower, especially in the junior and middle-level cadre as officers are promoted and some retire and others die.

“Some agencies have resorted to engaging casual staff who are paid from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other sources.

“While it is sad that these casual staffs are non-pensionable, the act of spending government money without appropriation by the legislature for whatever purpose is illegal,” he said.

The rep said that the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products has increased the hardship of jobless Nigerian youths.

Otti orders sealing collapsed Aba shopping Plaza

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has ordered immediate evacuation and seal-off of the block of shops inside the Shopping Centre Market, Aba, Zone 13, which broke apart and caved in as traders were busy getting ready for the day’s business, Wednesday

Fortunately, there was no report of loss of lives or injury to traders and visitors to the market as those within promptly escaped when someone raised alarm of unusual cracks on the walls of the building.

The stretch of building housed about 15 shops inside the Shopping Centre Market, Aba, Zone 13.

Governor Otti, who commiserated with traders affected, and described the tragic incident as unfortunate and avoidable, adding that it was part of the rot of the past administration that the present government is trying to correct.

According to the governor, “Reports reaching me from traders in the market suggest that this tragic and unfortunate incident is as a result of greed by officials of the past administration.

“I understand that additional structures were erected on existing floors not minding the negative impact and structural defect such would have on the building.

“The consequence of that indiscretion is this avoidable tragedy of collapsed block of shops. We, however, thank God that there is no loss of life or injury to anyone”.

Gun-battle in Imo: Vigilante shot dead, as police foil attack on traditional ruler

The Police Command in Imo say its operatives foiled gunmen’s attack on the Chairman, Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said a local security operative died from gunshot wounds after the attack.

Police operatives of Orlu Divisional Headquarters in a joint operation with the Local Vigilantes of Amaifeke ancient Kingdom, Orlu on 18/07/2023 at about 1415hrs foiled attempts to invade the palace of the Chairman, Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, the Traditional Ruler of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom, HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke at Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers shooting sporadically and fighting their way into the palace but were given a stiff resistance by Police operatives and local vigilantes who professionally took vantage positions and engage the hoodlums in a protracted gun duel,” he noted.

