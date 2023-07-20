Today’s Headlines: APC Looks To Ganduje As Adamu’s Replacement, Muftwang Receives Egbetokun

APC Looks To Ganduje As Adamu’s Replacement

Strong indication emerged Wednesday evening that President Bola Tinubu is looking towards a former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as a suitable replacement for the position of erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Consequently, Vanguard gathered that Ganduaje’s name has been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees.

Muftwang Receives Egbetokun

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commander, tion Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, have made assurances to the people of Plateau State to restore peace and order in troubled areas of the state, in light of recent deadly attacks.

During one three-week period, 150 people were confirmed to have been killed in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state last month.

The police chief and commander, in separate visits to the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, made commitments to secure lives and property, adding that they required the cooperation of the government and people of the state to restore law and order in the affected communities.

DSS Testifies In Mbah’s Alleged Certificate Forgery

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to the effect that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate.

The Nigeria secret police blamed the NYSC over the misplacement of Mbah’s original file, adding that the scheme was also unable to trace to whom or which state or states of the federation 12 of its certificates, A808297 to A808308 were issued.

The security agency said “the failure of the NYSC to maintain a proper record keeping system was the cause of its inability to trace Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s initial certificate”, adding “It would be wrong for the NYSC to blame Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for its own failure in record keeping”.

Abia Govt Gives Reason For Appointing Kanu, Obuh

Abia State Government has defended the appointment of Nwankwo Kanu and John Obuh as the chairman of Enyimba and Abia Warriors, respectively.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed that the appointment was based on competence and track records.

Otti admitted the importance of football to his government prompted his decision to appoint the duo.

