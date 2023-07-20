Today’s Headlines: APC Looks To Ganduje As Adamu’s Replacement, Attacks: Gov Mutfwang Receives IGP Egbetokun, Army Commander In Plateau

APC Looks To Ganduje As Adamu’s Replacement

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Strong indication emerged Wednesday evening that President Bola Tinubu is looking towards a former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as a suitable replacement for the position of erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Consequently, Vanguard gathered that Ganduaje’s name has been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees.

(Photo credit: Google)

Muftwang Receives Egbetokun

Photo credit: channels television

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commander, tion Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, have made assurances to the people of Plateau State to restore peace and order in troubled areas of the state, in light of recent deadly attacks.

During one three-week period, 150 people were confirmed to have been killed in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state last month.

The police chief and commander, in separate visits to the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, made commitments to secure lives and property, adding that they required the cooperation of the government and people of the state to restore law and order in the affected communities.

Kenya Shuts Schools As Police Battle Protesters

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Kenya has closed schools in the country’s two main cities as a three-day opposition protest started with demonstrators confronting police.

Tear gas has been fired in the capital, Nairobi, and the coastal city of Mombasa at those protesting over the high cost of living.

Bride Removes Gown To Escape As Bandits Attack Wedding Convoy

Photo credit: daily trust

A bride in Niger State recently removed her wedding gown and ran kilometers in the bush to escape abduction by bandits who attacked them while she was being taken to her matrimonial home.

City & Crime gathered that the bride was being taken from a village in Paikoro LGA to Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro LGA, when bandits attacked their convoy around Kaffin-Koro in Paikoro LGA.

TLucky (

)