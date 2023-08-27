Today’s Headlines: APC Leaders: Some People Believe Tinubu Achieved What Awolowo Couldn’t – Tajudeen Olusi; Taraba PDP Ex-Chairman, Bala Is Dead

APC Leader: Some People Believe Tinubu Achieved What Awolowo Couldn’t

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a former House of Representatives member and Commissioner of Commerce in Lagos State, has said some persons believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieved more than Obafemi Awolowo in terms of uniting the North and South.

Photo Credit: Google

The late Awolowo founded the Yoruba nationalist group, Egbe Omo Oduduwa, and first Premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system, from 1952 to 1959.

He was the official leader of the opposition in the federal parliament during the time of Sir Tafawa Balewa as Prime minister.

Taraba PDP ex-chairman, Bala is dead

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The immediate past chairman of the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

His death, as gathered by DAILY POST, occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Confirming his demise, the Acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari said he died after a protracted illness.

The former chairman, who was earlier flown abroad for treatment, was recently flown back to Nigeria where he finally gave up the ghost.

Describing his demise as a rude shock to the party, Bakari said the party would no doubt miss him.

Olu of Warri, has brought peaceful coexistence among Itsekiris – Ofe

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Commissioner representing Itsekiri Nationality on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr. Sunny Ofe, has commended the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, for bringing “peaceful coexistence among Itsekiris.”

He noted that it was not an easy task.

The DESOPADEC Commissioner, at Aghofen in Warri, Delta State, weekend, made the diaclosure, shortly after members of the Board of DESOPADEC and Association of Itsekiri Staff in the Commission, DESOPADEC, paid traditional homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the occasion of his 2nd coronation anniversary.

The DESOPADEC delegation, was led by the Executive Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Nicholas Efele and Sunny Ofe.

Ofe said: “I want to commemorate with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, may his reign bring everlasting peace to Iwere Nation.”

Commending the Warri Monarch for, “bringing serenity and stability to the people of Iwere land,” Efele on his part, called on Itsekiri people to be more focused and strategic in lifting their Nation forward.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, prayed for DESOPADEC delegation, through one of his Chiefs.

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa Re-Elected After Tense Contest

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Zimbabwe’s incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner in the country’s presidential elections on Saturday after securing an absolute majority in a tense presidential contest that was marred by delays.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has announced the 2023 presidential election results. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner with 2,350,711 votes, consisting 52.6% of the vote, followed by Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party who scored 1,906,734, which is 44% of the vote,” Zimbabwe’s Information Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

The 80-year-old’s victory extends the Zanu-PF’s decades-long stranglehold on Zimbabwe’s politics, having been the dominant party in the country since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

Chamisa, 45, had been upbeat about victory and has now rejected the results announced by the electoral body. It’s not immediately known if he will mount a legal challenge.

