Today’s Headlines: APC Lawmaker Defects To PDP In Adamawa, We Won’t Campaign For Atiku–Wike Insists

APC Lawmaker Defects To PDP

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker in Adamawa State, Mr. Sonkuma Fwa, and his supporters estimated at about 15,000 have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing lack of fair play in their former party.

Adamawa APC has been in crisis since the nullification of Sen. Aishatu Binani’s governorship candidature.

We Won’t Campaign For Atiku–Wike Insists

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has insisted the ongoing campaigns for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State do not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Governor said they would not campaign for Atiku because there was no understanding to warrant such support in Rivers.

Wike spoke on Tuesday in Bonny Town during the Local Government Campaign inauguration organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council.

Addressing Bonny people, Wike said: “Go home and have it on your mind that the PDP in Rivers State, we have taken governorship, we have taken the senatorial, we have taken the House of Representatives and we have taken the House of Assembly.

Tinubu to religious leaders: Be pillars of unity, not agents of division﻿

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked religious leaders to be pillars of unity and not agents of division.

Tinubu spoke on Sunday at a town hall meeting with some Muslim clerics in Bauchi state.

The former governor of Lagos alleged that some politicians were making attempts to recruit eminent people to sow seeds of discord because they know they would not win their elections.

PDP crisis: Nnamani dares NWC, G-5 govs, others walk tight rope

Apart from Wike, the other four members of the party are running for elections. While Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), are holding PDP senatorial tickets, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is seeking a second term as governor.

This is said to be the reason they are yet to openly declare their support for a particular presidential candidate other than Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. They are divided between Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

They fear any open endorsement of another Presidential candidate could attract the wrath of their party leadership and mar their ambition.

2023 polls: Boost for Ugwuanyi, PDP as governor visits communities

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s quest to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to gather momentum as council areas and communities in the district yesterday gave their endorsement and pledged to deliver the governor in the forthcoming general election.

They also endorsed other candidates of the PDP in the state including the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

The people gave the endorsement and support when Governor Ugwuanyi visited their areas to interact with them and seek their blessings ahead of the flag off of the PDP campaign in Enugu State billed to hold on January 27, 2023 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Ogui Road, Enugu.

