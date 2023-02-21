This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC Knocks PDP For Linking Amaechi With Naira Crises, APC Is Hero Of Nigeria—Wike

APC Knocks PDP For Linking Amaechi With Naira, Fuel Crises

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has alleged that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is secretly working for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Rivers PDP also claimed to have identified Amaechi as a member of the ‘wicked cabal’ punishing Nigerians with the current fuel and naira swap crises and challenged Amaechi to deny the allegation.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP-CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, made the claim in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday.

APC Is Hero Of Nigeria—Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again said that he has no intention or plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

News Source: Daily Post

This is despite his stance on zoning the presidency to the South, describing the insinuations that he is dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC as speculative.

The Ikwere-born politician, who has been at loggerheads with his party, the PDP, maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the main opposition party.

My political ambition not worth blood of any Nigerian, Atiku tells Rivers’ stakeholders

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said no political ambition was worth the blood of any Nigerian.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Speaking with stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of the party, on Sunday, in Abuja, Atiku said it became expedient for the PDP to suspend its campaign rally in the state.

Atiku promised the Rivers stakeholders that if elected, his recovery plan for the country will include women and youths of the state.

Naira Scarcity: Falana-Led Coalition Asks Central Bank Of Nigeria To Disclose Details Of New Notes Disbursed To Banks

A group led by foremost human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to disclose the amount of redesigned naira notes it printed and supplied to commercial banks.

News Source: Saharareporters

The group also demanded that the CBN provide the list of customers who have withdrawn more than the N100,000 maximum sum required by the apex bank.

The apex bank had maintained that it printed enough new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes to go around, with claims that politicians are hoarding the new notes.

Falana in a letter he sent to the CBN on the strength of the Freedom of Information Act said there is an unprecedented social dislocation, pains and pangs for the masses of Nigeria at the present time as a result of the twin problem of currency and fuel scarcity.

