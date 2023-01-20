Today’s Headlines: APC knocks ex-FCT minister, says Nigerians Want Tinubu As Next Presideny, Wike Clarifies Peter Obi’s Endorsement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians want Tinubu as the next president

Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Akinjide, a former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been warned by the APC to stop launching a campaign of calumny against its presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Source: P.M

This warning was issued a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, on Friday in Ibadan. Akinjide, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, was alleged to have made Tinubu a subject of verbal attacks and blackmail.

Akinjide was alleged to have blackmailed Tinubu while appearing on some local Radio to mobilize support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The APC however expressed dismay over the alleged calculated attempts by Akinjide to discredit and run down Tinubu to win the electorate for her choice of candidate, Atiku.

Wike clarifies Peter Obi’s endorsement

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday opened up on endorsing the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Wike said his comment that Obi was presidential material does not mean he endorsed the LP presidential candidate. Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the governor said: “If I tell Obi that he is presidential material, does that mean an endorsement?”

In 2022, Wike played host to the former Anambra State governor, a situation that led to speculations that he may endorse Obi. Despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wike is yet to endorse his presidential candidate. Wike and the G-5 governors are aggrieved with PDP leadership, hence their refusal to endorse the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

FG denies hike in petrol price

The Federal Government has denied any increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, despite the hike in the cost of the commodity across the country.

Source: Punch papers

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in a statement issued by his media aide, Horatius Agua, in Abuja on Friday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had not approved any price increase for PMS.

He was quoted as saying, “President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter. “There is no reason for President Muhammadu Buhari to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time.

Polls: Moderate your language, Peace Committee tells Tinubu, Atiku, and others

The National Peace Committee has again, appealed to presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections to moderate their languages as they continue their various campaigns ahead of the exercise.

Source: Vanguard

The committee equally appealed to the candidates to not only show respect to the views and concerns of one another but also listen to the concerns expressed. The committee’s chairman and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar,rtd, said this Friday, during a meeting the committee had with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja, expressed worry over some actions of some parties and their candidates.

He, however, said:” We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.” He said: “I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed. We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

