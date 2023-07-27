Today’s Headlines: APC group kicks against Muslimisation of party leadership; Nasarawa Chief Alhaji Aliyu Daudu Dies

APC group kicks against ‘muslimisation’ of party leadership

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress Network Vanguard (APCNeV), has condemned in totality the proposal of the governors under the platform of the party and leaders of the party, to impose former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje or Senator Tanko Almakura, both Muslims, as the National chairman of the party and Senator Ajibola Bashiru, another Muslim, as the Secretary.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday by its National Coordinator; Moses Abuh & its Publicity Secretary; Oladunjoye Oladiti, APCNeV said that such proposition, at a time as this, runs against the principle of justice and fairness within the party.

According to the statement, “We received with great shock and deep disappointment, the news report about the intention of the APC leaders and Governors to ratify a Muslim National Chairman and a Muslim National Secretary for our great party, APC, this is against the principle of justice and fair play.

“We cannot stand a situation whereby the overall boss of our party will be a Muslim and the head of the secretariat administration will also be a Muslim, it is totally unacceptable, hence we are calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodima who is the chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, to rethink and rescind their speculated decision in that regards for equity, fairness, and justice which our party stands for.

“It’s wrong and unfair for the APC Governors and the leaders of the party to propose for a Muslim National Chairman and at the time a Muslim National Secretary for us.

“We urge the leadership of the party to maintain the status quo of ratifying a Muslim chairman and a Christian secretary or a Christian Chairman and a Muslim Secretary for balancing, so as not to tag our party a Muslim party among the electorates, our members, well-wishers and sympathizers,” APCNeV warned.

The group expressed support and loyalty to the administration of Tinubu/Shettima which is currently running and urged Nigerians to support and pray for its success for the benefit of the country and all of us living therein.

Photo Credit || Google

Nasarawa Chief Dies

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The first class traditional ruler of Gadabuke in Gadabuke Development Area in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Daudu, has died at the age of 96.

A family member of the monarch, Abdullahi Zakari, who confirmed the death to our reporter through telephone on Tuesday, said he died in the late hours of Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, after a protracted illness.

The Chairman of Toto LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, who expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler, said he would be remembered for his fatherly role and commitment to the development of the Gade Nation and Toto LG as a whole.

Emefiele Rearrest Unacceptable – ACJHR

Photo Credit: Sun papers

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the rearrest of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged terrorism as unacceptable.

The civil society organisation, in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr Abubakar Isa, said a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier voided the terrorism allegations against Emefiele and barred the security agency from arresting him.

The DSS rearrested the suspended CBN governor shortly after he was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The CSO, while stressing the need for respect for the judiciary, questioned why Emefiele would be rearrested for an issue that the court had already ruled on.

“Months ago Justice M A Hassan of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) and four others from arresting or detaining Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing.

“Again recently a High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu ordered DSS to immediately release Emefiele from detention or charge him to court,” the ACJHR stated.

Reps to probe Ondo tanker explosion

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the recent fuel tanker explosion at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State which claimed over 30 lives.

The lawmakers want the cause of the explosion established so as to guide them in proffering a solution to guard against similar incidents in other parts of the country.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by Festus Adefiranye, the lawmaker representing Ileluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo State, during Wednesday’s plenary.

According to Adefiranye, the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of over 30 lives including that of a pregnant woman, three children, and at least 25 other persons occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, when a tanker containing petrol lost control in Ore town.

Apart from the deaths recorded, Adefiranye said many people were injured while more than 10 vehicles and 15 buildings were destroyed.

Macrrio (

)