Today’s Headlines: APC Govt Has Murdered Our Sleep; The Peace Nigerians Deserve Cannot Come By Prayers — Charly Boy; Revive NSC, Glover, Others Urge Tinubu

APC Government Has Murdered Our Sleep; The Peace Nigerians Deserve Cannot Come By Prayers — Charly Boy

A social activist and convener of Our-Mumu-Don-Do, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC over the lingering economic hardships the party has subjected Nigerians to in recent times.

In a post on his official X page, the singer claimed that the ruling party has made life unbearable by snatching peace away from common Nigerians.

He added that the only way to attain the desired peace in the country was not through prayers but through “responsible action against this criminal enterprise.”

He wrote, “APC has murdered sleep for most Nigerians. Verily, verily, I say to you, the peace we deserve cannot come through prayers oooo. Peace will come through responsible action against this criminal enterprise.

“The APC invaders keep making it difficult for the poor man to breathe.”

Revive NSC, Glover, Others Urge Tinubu

Sports stakeholders have called for the return of the National Sports Commission in order to make the administration of the sector more effective, The PUNCH reports.

This is coming in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Senator John Enoh from Cross River State as the new Minister of Sports Development, just as the Ministry of Youth, hitherto with sports, has been separated.

The NSC is the apex body responsible for regulating sports in the country, with Alhassan Yakmut serving as the last Director-General before it was scrapped by Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari’s (retd.) regime in 2015.

APC sponsoring expelled rebels to cause confusion — Labour Party

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the Labour Party has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of sponsoring dissidents to destabilise the party.

National Secretary of the LP, Malam Umar Farouk, at a press conference held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday, explained that the party was well aware of the desperate plot by the ruling party to cause confusion in the Labour Party in a bid to scuttle its chances in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Imo State.

According to him, the press conference was organised to clear the air on yet another attempt by expelled party members who rebelled against the LP and have gone ahead to misinform members of the public on the progress being made by the party.

Farouk said: “As you already know, the party surprised many Nigerians with the huge success it achieved during the last general election. The party became a household name, all to the envy of the older political parties. You also know how the ruling party, forced itself into power at the expense of the Labour Party and the entire Nigerians.

Nigeria never applied to join BRICS bloc – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has clarified that Nigeria did not apply for membership of BRICS, that is the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc.

According to Channels Television, Shettima spoke on Friday on the sideline of the BRICS Summit held in South Africa hours after the economic bloc said it was admitting six new members, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Following the mixed reactions by many Nigerians who wondered why the country did not join the group, the Vice President said the country never applied for BRICS membership.

