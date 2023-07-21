Today’s Headlines: APC Govt Doesn’t Treat Nigerians As Humans – Dele; Grant Kanu Access To Doctors – Court

APC Govt Doesn’t Treat Nigerians As Human–Dele

A lawyer and political analyst, Dele Farotimi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of neglecting ordinary Nigerians in their subsidy palliative approach.

In an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, Farotimi took a swipe at the ruling party over the alleged N70 billion proposed palliatives for the National Assembly members.

According to him, the Federal Government budgeted N70 billion for less than 500 people and proposed what is “essentially nothing” to the masses.

He argued that the measures have not adequately addressed citizens’ concerns, reflecting a disconnect between the federal government and the people emphasizing that the APC lacks the will to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Grant Kanu Access To Doctors–Court To DSS

AFederal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to his medical records.

In a judgment, Justice Binta Nyako held that the objections of the DSS to Kanu’s request were unmeritorious.

Justice Nyako also held that Kanu was constitutionally entitled to have access to both the records he requested for and medical doctors of his choice.

The judge directed that the independent medical examination of Kanu by his personal physicians should be supervised by the DSS with the entire process recorded and sealed for security purpose.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, through his team of lawyers, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had filed the suit against the DSS and its Director General as the first and second respondents.

Senate Defers Recess For Ministerial Screening

The Senate will push forward the commencement of its annual vacation to enable it screen ministarial nominees, it was learnt yesterday.

The list is being expected from the office of the President early next week.

A principal officer told The Nation that the Senate, due to proceed on recess July 27 till September, will be ready to sit everyday to ensure clearance of ministers, even if it means extending start of the recess by one week.

But Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, said the Senate had enough time left to consider the President’s request before embarking on the extended break.

Reps To Investigate Contaminated Ation Fuel

The House of Representatives has announced its intention to launch an investigation into the recurring problem of ation fuel contamination in the country.

The resolution was reached after the House adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) at a plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

In his motion, he said the contamination of the main fuel tanks of Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Max Air B737-300 led to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on July 7 at the Yola Airport.

He said Max Air had reportedly confirmed that it got the contaminated fuel from certain undisclosed ation refuelling outlets.

This, he said, eventually led to the unfortunate incident and grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft by the Nigerian Civil Ation Authority (NCAA)

He noted that NCAA followed the incident a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363 dated July 9, and suspended parts A3 Aircraft Authorisation and D43 Aircraft Listing of the tions Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd.

