Today’s Headlines: APC govt doesn’t treat Nigerians as human beings – Dele Farotimi; Fuel Subsidy: We must be sensitive, Reduce Long Convoys – Gov Charles Soludo

APC govt doesn’t treat Nigerians as human beings – Dele

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

A lawyer and political analyst, Dele Farotimi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of neglecting ordinary Nigerians in their subsidy palliative approach.

In an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, Farotimi took a swipe at the ruling party over the alleged N70 billion proposed palliatives for the National Assembly members.

According to him, the Federal Government budgeted N70 billion for less than 500 people and proposed what is essentially nothing to the masses.

He argued that the measures have not adequately addressed citizens’ concerns, reflecting a disconnect between the federal government and the people emphasizing that the APC lacks the will to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Google

We must be sensitive – Soludo

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state, has advised the political class and other governors to be sensitive to the events happening in the country and prune down long convoys, following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Soludo stated this while addressing pressmen after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

He noted that the situation in the country has called for some reviews, and it would be insensitive for governors to move around with large convoys.

Soludo also confirmed there were discussions among the governors and members of the council to also make sacrifices for the people.

Primate Ayodele warns Gov Adeleke against making costly mistakes

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him.

He mentioned that he will make some mistakes that will knock him out of a second-term ambition as Governor of the state.

The man of God stated that there is an aura around that governor that will turn him against the people.

He explained that Adeleke will become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

Kaduna Gov Sani Orders Emergency Action As Diphtheria Outbreak Kills Six

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

At least six people, mainly children, have died with 12 others hospitalized following the outbreak of diphtheria disease at Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Shehu, who said that the diphtheria disease occurred in three wards of the LGA, including Takau, Kafanchan A and Kafanchan B wards.

Shehu explained that the disease broke out two weeks ago after some residents started exhibiting symptoms such as difficulty breathing, high fever, cough, general body weakness, sore throat, and swelling of the neck.

The statement said that the index case was a four-year-old boy whose illness started on July 4, but died after 48 hours while five out of 17 new cases later died within the three wards of Jema’a LGA.

