Today’s Headlines: APC Faction Endorses MBA, Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Senate Summons Abba Kyari

APC Faction Endorses MBA, Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state led by former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani has endorsed the gubernatorial candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Mr. Peter Mbah, as their preferred candidate for the March 11 Governorship election in the state.

Other groups that endorsed the PDP candidate included the clergy, the traditional institution and other major stakeholders in Enugu state such as Senator Jim Nwobodo, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among others.

Senate Summons Kyari

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has summoned the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, over a N48bn pipeline surveillance contract awarded to stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

The pipeline surveillance contract was awarded by the Federal Government to Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a private maritime security firm founded by Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, an erstwhile Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

PDP Suspends Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Ogbu, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party has suspended Chimaroke Nnamani as a member of the party.

The suspension, which is effective from Friday, is based on allegations of anti-party activities levelled against Mr Nnamani, a statement from the party said.

Wike Blames APC For Port Harcourt Explosion

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Port Harcourt explosion.

At least three person were reportedly injured when an explosion occurred during the APC governorship campaign at the Rumuwoji Playground in the state capital on Thursday.

Gunmen Invade Primary School In Nasarawa

Gunmen have abducted six pupils of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School in Alwaza, Doma LGA of Nasarawa.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the school at about 7am on Friday.

