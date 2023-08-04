Today’s Headlines: APC Facing Challenges In Court But 2023 Elections Among Most Credible – Tinubu, Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France, Others

APC Facing Challenges In Court But 2023 Elections Among Most Credible – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu believes the 2023 presidential election was one of the most credible in Nigeria’s history, despite the legal battles between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition parties challenging his victory.

The petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM) are before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja with judgement expected within days.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday during the first National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

He said that the party is in their hands but he urged them to show the rest of the country that they are a country united for a purpose and that purpose, development, progress, and posterity will not forgive them if they veer off that path.

Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria, France, Others

Niger’s coup leaders have cut off ties with Nigeria after the efforts of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing impasse failed.

ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum to avoid possible clash with the junta.

But President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation to the country to meet with the coup leaders, on Thursday.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta. Subsequently, Niger severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, its coloniser, and the United States.

Meanwhile, the US has thrown its weight behind the ECOWAS led by the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu to reinstate Bazoum. In a statement by the White House on on Thursday, US President, Joe Biden called for the immediate release of Bazoum.

Pro-Niger hackers back junta, attack MTN Nigeria

Pro-Nigerien hackers, Anonymous Sudan, tried to shut down MTN Nigeria’s network, to protest Nigeria’s stance on the coup in the Republic of Niger.

A credible source in the telecommunication firm, who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday, that the hackers tried to access MTN’s network many times but failed.

Anonymous Sudan, a group, had on Wednesday claimed it had launched a cyber attack against MTN Nigeria.

The group claimed that its attack was because of Nigeria’s proposed military intervention in Niger. The source stressed that MTN would continue to invest in its cyber security system and boost its firewalls.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the National Information Technology Development Agency, through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team, also issued a warning that it had detected hacking activities targeted at government digital services.

Ondo govt rolls out palliatives to cushion impact

Ondo State government, yesterday, rolled out palliatives to cushion the high cost of living and transportation brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy, to assuage the sufferings of residents of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, who doubles as Chairman of the Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, disclosed this during a media briefing in Akure, the state capital.

He said that with the move, the state government is committed to providing essential food items to one million households statewide, adding that the distribution of the food items would be carried out through a well-coordinated system to ensure fairness and transparency.

Besides, he stressed that the government aimed to reach all corners of the state, including rural areas. Akinterinwa, flanked by Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Union Matters and Strategy, Dare Aragbaiye, and Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, among other cabinet members, added that free shuttle buses and boats would be made available to students to facilitate their transportation to and from their educational institutions.

