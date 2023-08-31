Today’s Headlines: APC Expels 84 For Alleged Anti-party, Keyamo Discontinues Nigeria Air Project

APC Expels 84 For Alleged Anti-party In Osun

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Federal Government has is set to revamp the nation’s steel sector to enhance the economy as well as create employment opportunities.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuabi Audu, said this in Abuja when he met with heads of agencies and departments in the ministry.

Audu said that Nigeria’s abundant mineral resources hold the key to reshaping the nation’s economic landscape and extending the benefits of democracy to every Nigeria.

(Photo credit: Google)

Ation Minister Keyamo Discontinues Nigeria Air Project

Photo credit: daily post

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has suspended the controversial Nigeria Air Project and airport concessions embarked upon by the immediate-past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

DAILY POST recalls that the Nigeria Air project and the concession of the Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt airports have been embroiled in controversies.

Keyamo, on his maiden visit and a tour of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, suspended all plans and arrangements concerning the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Uzodinma Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

In partnership with the Federal and State Governments, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma flagged off the distribution of acquired food items and other relief materials meant to allete the economic impact of post-subsidy removal on Imo citizens.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma announced that these efforts can provide essential support to the residents in the wake of changes in subsidy policies.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic initiatives in the policy transition of the country.

Obaseki Donates 150 Motorcycles To Edo Vigilante Security Network

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has donated 150 motorcycles to members of Edo State Security Vigilante Network to boost their operations in ensuring security of lives and properties across the state.

At the handing over of the motorcycles, which took place at the Government House, Benin City, the governor said the motorcycles will boost the operations of ESSVN and enable members of the group to access remote areas and provide security for Edo people.

“We are handing over 150 motorcycles to members of Edo State Vigilante Security Network to enable them access remote areas and provide security to our people in Edo State. Please accept these motorcycles on behalf of the Edo State Government,” he noted.

