Today’s Headlines: APC Elders Oppose Jonathan, Tinubu To Raise Health Budget By 10% — Aide

Bayelsa Ministerial nominee: APC elders oppose Jonathan

Aggrieved elders from the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have condemned alleged relentless attempts by former President Goodluck Jonathan to nominate the state’s ministerial slot in President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s forthcoming cabinet.

The stakeholders under the auspices of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council wondered why Jonathan was angling to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, the Chairman of the council,

Chief Michael Adomokeme, said it was wrong for Jonathan to be trying to reap where he did not sow.

He said Jonathan was threading the part of unfairness and injustice insisiting that his desperation could be likened to someone seeking to receive salaries from company A after working for company B.

But Adomekeme expressed confidence that President Tinubu as a known rewarder of hardwork would not allow a situation of ‘monkey work, baboon chop’.

Tinubu to raise health budget by 10% — Aide

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Ibrahim-Anas, has said the president plans to increase the annual budgetary allocation to the health sector by 10 percent.

She added that there is also the possibility of an additional increment if the allocation is managed judiciously.

Ibrahim-Anas spoke at the health summit organised by Gatefield in Abuja on Tuesday.

She decried the low budgetary allocation to the sector, which she said presently stands at less than five percent, assuring that the president was committed to financing the health sector.

Tinubu-led administration needs to roll out anti-corruption architecture – ANEEJ

WITH the devastation caused to Nigeria’s economic growth and development over the years by endemic corruption in all levels of government, a leading anti-craft Civil Society Organisation, ANEEJ, Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu, to roll out a clear and coherent anti-corruption architecture that is holistic.

Speaking on the sidelines of a one-day National Dialogue on Anti-corruption with the theme ‘Enhancing Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Policy Reform Initiatives in Nigeria Project’ organized by ANEEJ and sponsored by USAID and Palladium, the Executive Director, African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, said the anti-corruption architecture will bring about appreciable results.

Ugolor also pointed out that there is also need to strengthen the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and added that it is imperative for Tinubu to appoint a substantive Chairman of EFCC in order not to allow corrupt persons to have a field day.

Speaking on the essence of holding a National Dialogue on Anti-corruption, he explained that one, is to launch the assessment report tagged ‘Report of Assessment of the Implementation of Nigeria’s International Anti-corruption Asset Recovery Commitments’ that ANEEJ has just produced on the London anti-corruption commitment that Nigeria made, and then the Global Forum on Asset Recovery that was held in Washington in 2017, and the report focuses on where Nigeria is on anti- corruption fight.

He also expressed hope that the dialogue will provide opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the journey to COPS10 that is the United Nation’s conference on corruption that is coming up in Atlanta, Georgia in December 2023, and then to set an agenda for the new Government.

He said: “It is also good for the government to come up in very clear, coherent, and anti-corruption architecture.

Emefiele: Nigeria’s legal system on trial

It was Nobel Laurate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who put forward the hypothesis that “Justice is the first law of humanity.”

Justice guarantees fairness, equity and leads to freedom and prosperity. With justice, standards, due processes and procedures are diligently followed and observed. With this, security, peace, tranquility and orderliness are substantially achieved.

Sadly, what we have witnessed in the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s case, is a departure from what real justice as expounded by the country’s judicial system and its legal framework, should be.

In other words, the question ought to be asked: Is Emefiele facing prosecution or persecution? This question has become imperative given the fact that the Nigerian system is at war with itself, thereby encouraging and promoting illegality and outright contravention of what ought to be.

Simply put, Emefiele’s case cannot be treated in complete or comprehensive isolation, in relation to all related files.

As a matter of fact, the former governor of the CBN cannot, without lawful cause be treated like a common thief.

Remarkably, the sordid story of the fraud called Nigeria Air could not be left unattended to by the relevant anti-graft agencies, including the Department of State Services, DSS, while Emefiele is being harangued or harassed.

