Today’s Headlines: APC Destroyed Nigeria Can’t Be Trusted -Diri; I Didn’t Visit OBJ for Endorsement – Prof Chris Imumolen

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Destroyed Nigeria Can’t Be Trusted_Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has advised the electorate to avoid the mistake of voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the February 25 and March 11 general elections, saying it would amount to endorsing woeful performance of the party if voted to retain power at the centre.

The governor urged them to vote massively for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

Diri spoke at the Government House in Yenagoa while addressing members of the Ward To Ward For Diri/Lawrence, a socio-political group, who paid him a solidarity visit on Friday.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said no one who truly loved Nigeria would vote for the APC considering its record of unimpressive performance in the last seven years.

I Didn’t Visit OBJ for Endorsement–Imumolen

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, shares his thoughts with OLUWAFEMI MORGAN on his presidential ambition and the forthcoming elections, among others

Why are you vying for the position of the president instead of starting your political career from perhaps the Senate or House of Representatives?

I don’t really want to build a political career; I am coming into the race to rescue and revamp the country because I know what it takes; I know the problem of the country and I know how to solve it. One of the problems of Nigeria is leadership; the truth is that I already have the experience to govern a country, having built an organisation that has over 10,000 staff members all over the world, and having mentored a lot of people. I am the CEO of Global Wealth Systems.

Photo Credit Google

Opposition Parties, Sowore Worry Over INEC Portal

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Some political parties have expressed worry over their inability to upload the details of their agents on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Some of them who spoke to our correspondent explained that the challenge was due to the newness of the innovation unlike in the past when INEC did it on their behalf.

The Africa Democratic Congress said that in the process it incurred costs to upload the names, and pictures of its agents on the portal despite having enough manpower at its disposal.

Commenting further the party pointed out that the innovation which was new to its members required some time to have a grasp of it, especially for the parties at the local and state levels

Uba Sani Pledges To Empower Women, Youths

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that majority of the voting population are youths and women as such he is counting on their votes to win the governorship election.

Sani added that women and youths occupied strategic positions in the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

The lawmaker further said that no administration had ever empowered women and given them the recognition that they deserved in the history of Kaduna State than the current one.

The candidate made this known at a women’s rally organised by the wife of Kaduna state governor, Asia Ahmad El Rufai and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, at the Township Stadium on Saturday.

YAHAYA (

)