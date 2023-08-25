Today’s Headlines: APC denies opposing Nwankpa’s election as NWS, Neveah Appoints New CFO Akinyemi

APC denies opposing Nwankpa’s election as NWS

A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State loyal to former Minister, Uche Ogah, has thrown its weight behind the recent election of Donatus Nwankpa as the National Welfare Secretary of the party.

The party in a statement in Umuahia signed by its Publicity Secretary, Offor Okorie, denied the reports in the media that the party rejected the election of Nwankpa, who was the former State Chairman of Abia APC, as the party’s National Welfare Secretary.

The APC which reacted to the statement credited to Kingsley Ononogbu -led APC faction, said such rejection of Donatus Nwankpa came from people allegedly causing disunity in Abia APC.

The Publicity Secretary who described the election of Nwankpa as the best thing to happen to APC in Abia, pointed out that those drumming negative campaigns against Donatus Nwankpa did not want the broom party to grow in Abia.

He credited the roles of Uche Ogah, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu and some other APC stalwarts in Abia for the continued relevance of the party in Abia.

Neveah Appoints New CFO Akinyemi

Neveah Limited, a leading commodity trading company, has announced the onboarding of its most recent Executive, Mr. Akinsola Akinyemi.

Akinsola Akinyemi is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director at Neveah Limited. He is an experienced finance professional with over 12 years of hands-on experience in treasury management, regulatory reporting, financial accounting, performance management, tax planning and management with reputable financial institutions in the Nigerian Financial Services Industry.

He is highly skilled at identifying business growth opportunities and has supported notable companies in achieving business expansion. He has an excellent track record of improving systems and processes.

Court remands farmer for alleged attempted murder

A Makurdi Magistrates Court on Friday ordered that a 41-year-old farmer, Akember Ikpior, be remanded in a correctional centre for an alleged attempt to kill a fellow farmer.

Ikpior, who lives in Adeke Village in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue, was charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against Azenda Ikyor.

The magistrate, Mrs Ada Jack, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction but adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector James Ewaoche, told the court that the case was reported at the State CID, Makurdi, on July 14 a petition written by Ikpior to the Benue State Commissioner of Police.

Ewaoche said the petitioner complained that he was attacked by armed men on his farm behind Welfare Quarters, Makurdi, on June 20, while he was working with one Isaac Kumafan.

He stated that one of the armed men whom he saw and identified as the suspect (Ikpior) pursued him with a gun, fired at him but missed, and he managed to escape.

Katsina United appoints new team manager

Abdulahi Amin Jariri has been appointed the team manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Katsina United.

Jariri was appointed after the sack of Babawo Shantali by the club’s management.

The reshuffling is aimed at re-structuring the club for more development and efficiency.

He is expected to resume duty with immediate effect as the Chanji Boys intensify their preparations for the upcoming season.

Katsina United recently appointed Tony Bolus as their new head coach following the departure of Usman Abdullah.

