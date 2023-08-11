Today’s Headlines: APC Decries Escalation Of Banditry In Zamfara, US Backs ECOWAS Decision On Niger

APC decries escalation of banditry in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the state, especially incessant killings and kidnappings of innocent people by bandits under the watch of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yusuf Gusau, said the APC was deeply concerned over the lackadaisical way and manner the Dada Laval-led administration is handling security issues in the state, stressing that the killing of innocent citizens has become too rampant with terrorist attacks occurring on daily basis. Gusau urged the governor to, as a matter of urgency, appoint security aides that would assist him in tackling the security situation in the state, adding: “We are calling on him to as a matter of urgency appoint security aides that will assist him rather than just visiting different security formations without any work plan on how to address the security situation in the state where our people are being killed on daily basis.”

US backs ECOWAS decision on Niger

The United States has backed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of democracy in Niger Republic.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in a statement, said the United States was pleased with the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“Democracy is the best foundation for development, social cohesion, and stability in Niger. We stand with the Nigerian people in working toward these goals.

“We echo the ECOWAS condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release. Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government,” Blinken said.

We are not working with Asari Dokubo’s private soldiers – Army

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the security outfit assembled by former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo.

The Army said it was not in collaboration with Dokubo’s private military company.

Recently, Dokubo had a private military company that was engaged by the government to work alongside the military in some states.

However, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the veracity of Dokubo’s claim could only be ascertained by the relevant agency statutorily mandated to license such outfits.

In a statement, Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army had never conducted any operation with Dokubo’s private company.

APC, PDP Clash Over Kwara Commissioner Nominees List

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have clashed over the commissioner-nominees list forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening.

The House had in a statement through the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Shehu AbdulKadir Yusuf, ‘acknowledged the receipt of a communication from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq containing names of nominees.”

“Kwara State House of Assembly has received an executive communication from the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the confirmation of 20 commissioner-nominees.”

“The Governor also sought legislative approval for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers to work with the administration in various capacities.”

