Today’s Headlines: APC Damage Control Won’t Save Tinubu-PDP, Jonathan Condoles With Nasarawa Gov Sule Over Son’s Death

APC damage control won’t save Tinubu – PDP-PCC

Photo Credit: Punch

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said attempts at damage control by the All Progressives Congress for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will not save him from defeat at the polls.

The PDP PCC said having seen that Tinubu and the APC had lost the presidential election, the ruling party was looking for who to blame.

Citing the lingering fuel crisis and the concerns among Nigerians over the redesign of the naira, Tinubu had while speaking at the APC presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday said there was a plan to sabotage the coming election.

Jonathan Condoles With Nasarawa Gov Sule Over Son’s Death

Photo Credit: Tribune

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, on the passing of his son, Hassan A. A Sule, who died last Thursday at the age of 36 years.

In a condolence message to Governor Sule, Jonathan described his death as painful and prayed to God to comfort the family and the people of Nasarawa State.

The former President stated: “I convey my deepest condolences to the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, his family and the Government and people of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Hassan A. A. Sule.

Don’t Vote Along Tribal, Religious Lines – Kwankwaso

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, he appealed to Nigeria not to vote along tribal/religious lines during the February 25 presidential election.

He said the presidential election should be about capacity to salvage the country from its current mess and not about tribe or religion.

Kwankwaso spoke yesterday in a special radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

I Joined Army To Escape Marital Pressure, Buhari Shares Experience In Military

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on why he had to join the army, expressing that he did it to escape the pressure to get married.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, following his visit to see the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after commissioning two roads in Daura.

Recall that the President concluded a two-day commissioning of projects with the Musawa General Hospital, Government Day Secondary School, Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road, Gurjiya -Sandamu-Karkarku roads in Daura.

