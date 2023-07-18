Today’s Headlines: APC crisis: Tinubu Shops For Adamu’s Successor; Enugu gov counters sit-at-home, inspects markets

APC crisis: Tinubu shops for Adamu’s successor

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

FOLLOWING the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, indications, emerged, yesterday, that President Bola Tinubu is “actively shopping” for his replacement.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some of the president’s men were said to have been looking for a suitable replacement for Adamu shortly after Tinubu was elected in February this year.

Photo Credit: Google

Enugu gov counters sit-at-home

Photo Credit: Punch papers

In an effort to ensure total implementation of the sit-at-home ban in Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah, on Monday, toured various parts of the state capital to monitor compliance.

The governor, who was at the Spar Mall, Roban Stores at Bisalla Road, Market Square, Shoprite, Zenith Bank at Ogui Road, Celebrities, Ogbete Market, Garki Awkunanaw Market, Mayor Market, Abakpa Market, and the State Secretariat, commended residents for complying with the sit-at-home ban.

Despite govt’s assurance, Enugu, Imo residents observe IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs yesterday complied with IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home despite assurances from security agents and the state government.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, had told the residents that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day; hence they should defy the order.

NASS c’ttees: Lobbyists scramble for Tinubu, Gbajabiamila’s endorsements

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

THE jostle for the chairmanship and membership of key standing committees of both the Senate and the House of Representatives is already generating heat.

This is because lawmakers seeking to head these committees are said to be bypassing the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and speaker, Mr Tajudeen Abass and are focused on getting the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Mr Femi Gbajabimiala, Vanguard has learned.

Some of the juicy committees include Appropriations, Finance, Public Accounts, Defence (Army, Navy and Air Force), Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Customs and Excise, and Ports and Harbours, among others.

Nigeria’s petrol consumption falls by 35 percent, 56 firms apply to import

Photo Credit: P.m.

Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption has been reduced by 35 per cent to 46.38 million litres, since the subsidy was removed, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said.

﻿Mr Ahmed Farouk, Chief Executive, NMDPRA, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting with oil and gas operators on Monday in Lagos.

Rothschildnewshub (

)