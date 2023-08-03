Today’s Headlines: APC Crisis: Anxiety Over Possible Dissolution of APC NWC; We Haven’t Received Order For Military Intervention in Niger – DHQ

APC Crisis: Anxiety Over Possible Dissolution of NWC

A national daily, VANGUARD, reports that tension has gripped the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as concerns have arisen about the possible dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) during the upcoming meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC). The NWC, led by Acting National Chairman Senator Abubakar Kyari, is scheduled to convene at the State House for a meeting of the APC National Caucus, where discussions could potentially result in their removal.

The current NWC comprises 25 members, but there are currently seven vacancies due to recent resignations of the National Chairman, National Secretary, and National Vice Chairman, Northwest. A member of the NWC revealed to Vanguard that one of his colleagues, an ally of the former National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was also likely to face removal. The situation has heightened the apprehension within the party ahead of the NEC meeting.

The NWC member said: “One of us was presented with a list of his sins on Tuesday by anti-graft officials and he has been advised to resign. Our only concern now is that some of our colleagues were not in the know of what transpires under and it would really be painful for the NEC to now ask everyone to go.

“NEC will, however, be careful so that we don’t fall into the same situation we found ourselves with the Buni Caretaker Committee. There is apprehension that we could be dissolved, but again, by the time we present the issues at Caucus, I believe those who have done wrong could be asked to go.”

We Haven’t Received Order for Military Intervention in Niger – DHQ

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the defence headquarters has emphasized that the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot undertake any operation in any ECOWAS member state without a mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government. The statement also highlighted that the military option in response to the crisis resulting from the coup d’état that removed President Mohammed Bazoum would only be considered as a last resort if all other options fail to reverse the situation. This underscores the importance of authorization from the regional body and the commitment to exhausting diplomatic avenues before resorting to military actions. The statement was released on Thursday, asserting the military’s adherence to proper protocols and procedures in addressing regional issues.

NSCDC Arrests Notorious Burglar With 99 Pair of Keys in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State has apprehended Muhammad Hamisu, a 49-year-old notorious burglar. The NSCDC spokesman, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to DAILY POST.

The suspect was caught on Saturday morning by a group of shop owners at Zakariyya Plaza in Dutse, after their shops were burgled. The vigilant shop owners trapped and apprehended Hamisu while he was breaking into another shop.

During interrogation, Hamisu, who is involved in key cutting and duplicating business, confessed to boarding a taxi from Kano State on July 28, 2023, with the intention of stealing.

The NSCDC spokesman, Adamu, revealed that the suspect was found in possession of 99 different sets of keys, an iron rod cutter, a plier, a wheel spanner, four pieces of padlocks, two iron rod tools, a folding knife, a mobile handset, a torchlight, an ATM card, and four pieces of sacks intended for packing and concealing stolen property. This arrest marks a significant step in curbing the activities of the notorious burglar in the state.

Troops Rescue 4 Kidnapped Victims, Destroy Bandits Camp in Kaduna

In Kaduna State, the 1 Division Nigerian Army reported a successful operation in Kajuru Local Government Area. Troops managed to rescue four kidnapped victims and dismantle bandits’ camps.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, released a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, confirming the rescue of the victims on Monday.

During the operation, the troops encountered the bandits and kidnappers, engaging them with superior firepower. The intense confrontation forced the criminals to abandon their captives and flee with gunshot wounds of varying degrees.

Maj-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander tion Whirl Punch, lauded the troops for their resilience and professionalism throughout the mission. He urged them to maintain their momentum to put an end to the criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and other criminals in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

The Army encourages law-abiding citizens to continue their legitimate activities while providing timely and credible intelligence to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to aid their efforts. The successful rescue operation is a testament to the commitment of the Nigerian Army in tackling security challenges in the region.

