Today’s Headlines: APC Crisi: Adamu Absent As Kyari Presides Over NWC Meeting; Gunmen Kill Enugu Lawmaker

Adamu absent as Kyari presides over NWC meeting

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Deputy National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Nze Chidi Duru, has confirmed the resignation of the embattled National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The development came as the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, got underway at the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen Kill Enugu Lawmaker

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Mr Nelson Sylvester, a councillor representing the Eha-Ulo ward in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the Enugu Legislative Council has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Sylvester, who is popularly known as Ofunwa, was killed on Sunday night at his residence in Eha-Alumonah community, a leader in the community, Celestine Odoagu, told SaharaReporters on Monday morning in a telephone conversation.

Gunmen Kill 10, Injure Two In Cameroon

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

A witness said the attackers arrived in vehicles late on Sunday, ordered people onto the floor with accusations of failing to back local separatists, and opened fire as some obeyed while others ran.

The Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF), the main separatist group in the English-speaking region which has been fighting since 2017 to protest alleged marginalisation by the majority French-speaking government, denied responsibility, Reuters reports.

Seven Controversial Moments Under Adamu As APC Chairman

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande was founding chairman followed by Chief John Odigie Oyegun; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who was caretaker chairman before the election of Adamu.

Virtually all the chairmen were ousted unceremoniously. And like the historical banana peel, Adamu also left his seat unceremoniously after a series of controversies.

Inflation rate rises 22.79% in June — NBS

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 0.38 percentage points to 22.79 per cent in June from 22.41 per cent in May.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index for June 2023.

﻿The bureau said:”In June 2023, the Headline inflation rate rose to 22.79 per cent relative to May 2023 headline inflation rate which was 22.41 per cent. “Looking at the movement, the June 2023 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.38% points when compared to May 2023 headline inflation rate.

