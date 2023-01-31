This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC Council Chairman Suspended, Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest – Ossai

Taraba Council APC Chairman Suspended

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lau Local Government Council of Taraba State, Mallam Musa Umar, has been suspended.

His suspension is coming barely two days before the Supreme Court judgement on the party’s governorship tussle.

The suspension letter, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, indicted the embattled chairman of anti-party activities.

Addressing journalists, the party’s vice chairman in the council, Musa Eli Bamga, alleged that “the chairman has been working against the party since 2021.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest – Ossai

(Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers)

Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has asked the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu to step down.

Ossai said It is heartbroken listening to the Presidential Candidate of the APC addressing Nigerians at various campaigns.

According to Ossai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

He noted that Tinubu has thousands of factors working against him already and instead of facing failure at the end of the election, he should step down, go home, and rest.

Nigeria Cannot Afford To Fail In 2023 General Elections – UN Warns buhari Govt

(Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

The United Nations on Monday advised the President Muhammadu buhari-led government that Nigeria should get it right with the 2023 general elections and must not fail.

The global organisation also stated that the only path for a nation to succeed was through sustainable development which it had been advocating.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General and chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, Amina Mohammed, stated these in a keynote speech she presented at the Nigerian Bar Association state of the national dialogue, with the theme, ‘Security, economy and administration of justice.

Emir Of Dutse Nuhu Sanusi Is Dead

(Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by the state governor’s Senior Special Assistant, New Media, Auwalu Sankara.

He said the emir died in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

In a statement, the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar expressed his condolences to the family and entire people of the state.

