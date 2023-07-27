Today’s Headlines: APC Chairmanship: Tinubu Lacks Power To Nominate Ganduje As Adamu’s Replacement – Salihu Lukman; Buhari, Biden, UN,EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

APC Chairmanship: Tinubu lacks power to nominate Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement —Lukman

Former National Vice Chairman (North-west) of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, says it is against the constitution of the party for President Bola Tinubu to nominate anyone to replace the former Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Mr Lukman, who resigned from the National Working Committee on Wednesday, said section 31.5 of the APC Constitution provides the process for replacing a member of NWC.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Thursday and titled: “Resignation from APC NWC: Explanatory Note.”

Mr Adamu and the former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, resigned from the NWC in an abrupt manner last week. Currently, the former Deputy Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, who is a ministerial nominee, is functioning as the national chairman in an acting capacity.

Similarly, former Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter from Plateau State, is serving as national secretary in an acting capacity.

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Reps laud JAMB over technology adoption

House of Representatives has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for the technological innovations deployed by the board for the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma, Rt. Hon. Soli Sada, gave the commendation when the ad-hoc committee visited JAMB headquarters in Abuja, as a follow-up to Ejikeme Mmesoma a 2023 UTME candidate that was accused by the Board of manipulating her result, which later admitted and apologised to JAMB.

Mmesoma had stirred controversy by claiming to be the highest scorer in the examination when she claimed to have scored 362 against her actual score of 249 in the UTME,Speaking during the visit Sada applauded JAMB for fortifying its operations against criminal infiltrations.

He also congratulated the board for generating enough revenue for the federation account, stating that JAMB was one of the public institutions with quality governance.

“This is one of the institutions that demonstrated the quality of Nigerians that we have in public sector governance of this country.

“What we have seen today in JAMB is a testimony of the quality of public officers that are there and how they are disciplined. No wonder JAMB is generating good revenue for the federation account.

Lai Mohammed, ex-Nigeria’s information minister, gets new appointment

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s immediate past minister of information, culture and tourism, has been appointed Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili.

A statement made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that the announcement of Mr Mohammed’s appointment was made during the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

Mr Mohammed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new task having consistently played instrumental roles in the affairs of the world tourism body for the past seven years.

He led the organisation of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meetings in Nigeria in 2018 and the maiden UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries in Lagos last year.

He is expected to help Mr Pololikashvili pursue his objective of making Africa a key region for the global tourism economy through his Agenda for Africa programme.

