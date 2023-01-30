This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians —Atiku; Use Your PVCs To Vote Out APC_Saraki

APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting abject poverty on Nigerians.

Addressing a rally in Gusau, Zamfara State, he also said that the nearly eight years of the APC government brought nothing but terrorism banditry to people of the State.

He said apart from Borno and Yobe, no other State in the federation has suffered insecurity like Zamfara, which he said, has lost its economic wherewithal including trading, farming and animal husbandry.

He said only a PDP government can restore the state to its glorious days including as a textile and railway hub.

“We have been looking forward to coming to Zamfara because of what we are reading on social media. Now, we have seen that it is true.

Use Your PVCs To Vote Out APC, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki at the weekend berated the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the country for allegedly inflicting, “untold hardship on Nigerians due to scarcity of fuel, high cost of food items, poverty and insecurity.”

He, however urged voters to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to vote out the APC and their candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Saraki, who spoke at Malete in Moro local government council of Kwara State, during his ongoing consultations with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Kwara North Senatorial ahead of the elections, argued that the APC-led federal and state governments had failed Nigerians and should be rejected by voting against them during the polls.

He lamented the state of the nation, saying the current situation of things in the country was a manifestation of lack of capacity and failure of the APC government, both at federal and state levels.

buhari Unveils N120bn Solar Power Project In Kano

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), on Monday, unveiled 10 megawatts Solar energy project in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State the cost of $15 million (N120 billion) towards enhancing power supply to industries and for domestic use.

While unveiling the project, buhari expressed the hope that it would help to revive ailing industries that depend on electricity to power their giant plants in the state.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aminu Sagir, described the project as a progress for the people towards adding value to the economy.

According to him, the necessary support and funds were provided for the implementation of the project, adding that hopefully the impact of the project would be felt via the creation of fresh employment opportunities.

Tinubu Is Wasting His Time– Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has declared that the race for the 2023 presidency is between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi based on empirical evidence on ground in the polity.

According to Dogara, the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu does not have a chance for a good showing at the forthcoming February 25 Presidential poll.

He added that the former Kano State Governor, Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has not carried out a nationwide campaign required for the Presidency

Speaking further, the former Senator said among the first two candidates mention above, Atiku remains the best presidential option for the nation judging from experience, performance and social relations he has established over the years.

Dogara dropped this hint over the weekend as a keynote speaker in Jos during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association, (ACIPA)’s day of prayers, awards and book dedication.

