Today’s Headlines: APC Begged To Give Me Appointment–Naja’atu Mohammed, OBJ Meets El-Rufai, Soludo, Commends Buhari

APC begged to give me appointment – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has said that the party begged to appoint her as a director in the Bola Tinubu campaign team.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Mohammed said Tinubu in particular kept calling her. “If they (the APC) knew I was incompetent, why were they begging me? Folake cannot lie and say he did not beg me to take that appointment. Asiwaju called me. I still have the text. He called me severally. I didn’t even know his number, I refused to pick,” Mohammed said on Arise TV Morning Show on Monday morning.

The PUNCH reports that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, had claimed that Mohammed chased Tinubu to London for an appointment in the PCC. “What she (Mohammed) went to London to do was to grovel and lobby.

Obasanjo meets El-Rufai, Soludo, commends Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The two met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

At the meeting, Obasanjo, who is the Council Patron, “commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in creating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Nigeria Business Council.”

The Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the meeting was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend. El-Rufai, who is the Deputy President of the Council, was said to have broken the news while reporting on his meeting with the President held recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New naira: CBN should introduce N5,000 note instead, says NACCIMA

The Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Sola Obadimu, says the Central Bank of Nigeria should have introduced an N5,000 note rather than redesigning the old notes.

Source: Punch Newspapers

Obadimu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday. He said while the new policy on the naira was laudable, there would have been less pressure on the masses if it was done differently.

According to him, introducing an N5,000 note would have mopped up the money in circulation without creating so much discomfort for Nigerians. He said the hardship Nigerians were facing with the new policy would have been nonexistent or reduced to the barest minimum. “If I were the CBN governor, all I would have done was to have introduced the N5,000 note.

I will reduce the cost of governance if elected –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he will reduce the cost of governance if elected in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 23.

Source: Punch Newspapers

He disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Monday as part of his address to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. He tweeted, “We will work with the CBN to reduce the ‘ways and means to what is allowable under the law and for a more transparent and liberalized foreign exchange market,”

While promising a robust program implementation that will be utilized and supervised by the office of the President, he said will also engage Nigeria’s creditors for debt restructuring and possible cancellation. “We will strive towards a zero-based national budget to overcome the mindset and reality of past non-performing national budgets routinely hampered by budgetary deficit overhangs,” he said.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

