Today’s Headlines: APC Already Preparing For Re-run- LP, Tinubu Appoints 20 New Aides, Tunde, Abdulaziz, Make List

APC Already Preparing For Re-run — LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

Tinubu Appoints 20 New Aides, Tunde, Abdulaziz, Make List

President Bola Tinubu has hired 20 new aides, about three weeks after he made the last set of major appointments, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

The new appointments include those of senior special assistants (SSAs), personal assistants (PAs), personal physician, and photographers.

Among the new appointees, according to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, are veteran journalist, Tunde Rahman, who has been designated SSA (Media); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSA Print Media); and Ibrahim Masari (SSA Political).

Corruption’s Ugliest Phase Was Under Buhari – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, said yesterday Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also lamented the fact that the country currently shared its sovereignty with bandits and terrorists, in view of the pervasive insecurity in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu Opens, Closes Defence Against LP, Rhodes-Vivour

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Monday, opened and closed defence in an election petition brought against them by the Labour Party, LP, and its Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The LP and Rhodes-Vivour are challenging the victory of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in the March 18 governorship poll.

They are also challenging the eligibility of Hamzat to contest the election.

