Today’s Headlines: APC Already Preparing For Re-Run – LP, Only God’ll save Tinubu if he loses in Court – Sani

APC Already Preparing For Re-Run – LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement quoted Abure as calling on the over 10 million members of the party to be “on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot fails to materialize.”

Only God will save Tinubu if he loses in court – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said only God can save President Bola Tinubu if he loses at the Presidential election petition.

Sani warned that only God would save Tinubu from an emperor in Kaduna State.

Tweeting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, said the opposition would congratulate Tinubu if he wins the presidential election.

According to Sani: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

Oyo Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Thursday

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capi­tal, on Monday adjourned till Thursday, July 13, 2023, the hearing of the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Governor Seyi Makinde’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

This followed the motion for withdrawal of the case moved by the party.

Speaking on the decision of the party to withdraw the case after the court session, Oyo State chairman of APM, Adegbenro Fagbemi, said the motion to withdraw the case filed by the party against the emergence of Engr. Seyi Ma­kinde of the Peoples Demo­cratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Oyo State was the best decision the party could make.

IG Receives Report On New Squad

The committee instituted by the acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad and the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties, has submitted its report.

The IG had, during a meeting with Squadron Leaders and Tactical Commanders on June 26, 2023, vowed to effect the withdrawal of Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort/guard duties.

He also announced the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad, which would have 40,000 highly-trained police officers, including selected officers from the Police Mobile Force, as replacements.

The committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (tions), Adeleke Bode, was set up to assess and advise on how these policies could be implemented seamlessly.

