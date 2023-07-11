Today’s Headlines: APC Already Preparing For Re-run — LP, NATCOM Lauds Tinubu As ECOWAS Chairman

APC already preparing for re-run — LP

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

In his contribution to the discussion, the Director of ObiDatti Presidential Campaign, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze, urged Obi-Datti members in diaspora to see the struggle for recovering of the party’s mandate as a collective responsibility and one that no one could actually abandoned for any other reason.

Photo Credit: Google

NATCOM Lauds Tinubu As ECOWAS Chairman

Photo Credit: Leadership )

Nigeria National Commission (NATCOM) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumption of the chairmanship of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It also tasked him to halt flow of illegal arms in the region.

The group, in a congratulatory message by its interim director-general, Dr. Agaba Iduh Fidel said only a speedy establishment of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of small Arms, Ammunition and light Weapons would tame widespread insecurity in the region’s ungoverned spaces.

He blamed the activities of banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitations, insurgents on the availability of too many illegal arms and ammunition in the hands of the non state actors within and outside the ECOWAS ungoverned spaces.

They said that this noble and well-deserved appointment is a further confirmation of his strategic leadership and outstanding qualities/track records of performance as endowed and crowned by God Almighty.

Lagos Records 1642 Fire Outbreak In 6 Months

Photo credit: Vanguard newspaper

ONE thousand, six hundred and forty-two fire incidents were recorded in Lagos State between January and June 2023, with 42 persons killed.

Similarly, 177 persons were rescued, while N14.62 billion property were destroyed.

In its mid-year activity report, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, explained that out of the 1,462 emergencies attended to, fire disasters ranked highest, with 924 incidents in different parts of the state.

Adebutu, Others Arraigns For Alleged Vote Buying

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu in absentia for alleged vote buying.

Five other persons were arranged alongside Adebutu before an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta

Our correspondent gathered that the All Progressives Congress, through its Ogun State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police over the allegation.

The allegation was reportedly investigated by the State Criminal Investigations Department Eleweran, Abeokuta.

According to the charge sheet of the case with no AB/10C/2003 filed at the high court and dated June 2, 2023, Adebutu, along with Messers Ogunbona Hammed, Tiamiyu Waliu, Egunsola Owolabi, Sanni Adegoke, Hon. Dare Lukman Ogunleye, Dayo Fasina, Wasiu Enilolobo and Malik Badmus, were being prosecuted on a four-count charge, namely one count of criminal conspiracy contrary to Section 121 of the Electoral Act, 2022, bribery contrary to Section 121 of the Electoral Act, 2022, and two counts of undue influence contrary to section 127 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to the particulars of the offence, Adebutu and the co-accused “on or about 18th of March at Ibara, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire among yourselves to corruptly give gifts in form of verve prepaid cards which had inscribed on them ‘Dame Caroline Oladuni Adebutu Memorial Endorsement Scheme for Less Privileged’ in order to induce voters to endeavour the return of PDP candidates during the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in Ogun State.”

