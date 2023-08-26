Today’s Headlines: Apapa’s Chairmanship Claim Is False-LP Faction, Subsidy: Onuesoke Lauds Oborevwori For Increasing Workers Salaries, Reducing Working Days

Apapa’s Chairmanship Claim Is False – LP Faction

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party (LP) says the claim by Lamidi Apapa that the court has affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party is false.

Malam Umar Farouk, National Secretary of the faction, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Farouk said that the Certified True Copy of the suit did not involve Abure.

“This conference is called purposely to clear the air on yet another attempt by some of our former members. They rebelled against the party and went ahead to shamelessly misinform members of the public on the huge progress being made to reposition LP as one of the biggest political parties in Nigeria.

“Lamidi Apapa and a few others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party. The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some section of the media to harass the party leadership but all have failed,” he said.

Farouk said the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin had affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the party.

“Only yesterday, the Court of Appeal Owerri, which sat in Abuja, gave judgement in the case brought before it by one Basil Maduka, one of the two aspirants deceived by the Apapa’s camp to participate in their illegal primaries.

Subsidy: Onuesoke Lauds Oborevwori For Increasing Workers Salaries, Reducing Working Days

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s lofty implementation of the N5 billion allocated to each state of the federation and the subsequent increment of Delta State workers’ salaries, as well as reduction of working days to ameliorate hardship of the workers in the state.

Recalled that Oborevwori, in an attempt to reduce the hardship on Delta State workers occasioned by fuel price increase, has not only announced the increase of workers’ salaries in the state, but has equally reduced their days of work so as to cushion the hardship on them.

Reacting to Oborevwori’s action, Onuesoke who addressed journalist at Asaba International Airport on his way to Climate Change Conference in Lagos, described Governor Oborevwori as a listening leader who has the feelings of Delta State workers at heart and has vowed to run a pro-workers welfare government.

Gov Adeleke To African Leaders: Allow Free, Fair Polls For Democratic Survival.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor has warned that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

According to a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the State Governor, Adeleke made the assertion at a three-day executive retreat organised by the African office of the United Nations Development Programme ongoing at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Speaking as part of 16 state governors who attended the retreat, Governor Adeleke attributed challenges facing democracy in Africa to the refusal of elected officials to deploy state power in service of the people and a follow up trend of resisting free and fair electoral process.

While advancing the importance of due process and rule of law for democratic survival , the Osun state chief executive noted that leadership positions should be seen as a tool for service to the people , urging leaders to have fear of God as foundation for leadership success.

“I am glad to be here. Permit me to call on leaders in and out of here that we must allow democracy to work. We are products of the democratic process . So we should allow free and fair elections.

“Our people put us here . So we must serve their interest. If we fail to serve their interest , we must accept when we are voted out. Once we are elected , we must be on our toes and make a difference.That is how democracy can thrive.

Sports Minister Promises Equal Attention To All Sports

Senator John Enoh, the Minister of Sports, has restated his resolve to give equal attention to all sports.

He made this known on Thursday while welcoming Nigeria’s contingent that participated at the Malta Gymstars International Championship in Malta.

The team of young gymnasts represented Nigeria in the 15 nation championship. The Nigerian TIG team of seven young gymnasts, led by Coach Tony Asuquo clinched 23 medals in total, in Cottonera, Malta.

Addressing the team, the Honourable Minister for Sports congratulated the contingent on the behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making Nigeria proud. He also thanked the TIG Gymnastics club for the promotion of gymnastics in Nigeria, urging them to keep staying true to their mission.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate you all for the enormous feat. I regard this as very tremendous efforts,” Enoh said. “Your private efforts have benefited our country a great deal. It’s amazing what you all have done in far away Malta.

