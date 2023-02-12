Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu: Anyone Wike supports for presidency will fail, Primate Ayodele warns.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s rumoured support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fail.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed on Sunday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail. Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary,’’ he said.

AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, AIG Lawan Jimeta, is dead.

It was gathered that he died on Sunday morning at the Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State after a brief illness.

Naija reports that Jimeta’s death was confirmed in a WhatsApp message on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, SP Ahmed Wakil.

Atiku support group calls for suspension or expulsion of Wike.

The Atiku Solution, a campaign support group working for the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the party to take a decisive action on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, on Saturday, the Deputy Chairman, The Atiku Solution (TAS), Mr Christopher Abarowei, said the party is supreme hence Wike should respect the party, its leadership and right of other persons.

Abarowei, who is also a member of the Elders’ Council of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), therefore urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to act immediately and caution Wike either persuasively or wield the punitive stick of sanction on him either by suspension or expulsion from the PDP.

2023 Election: Ex-Buhari’s Aide, Ahmad Congratulates Tinubu.

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu ahead of the February 25 election.

This is coming after the Labour Party rally in Lagos was said to have witnessed a massive turnout of people believed to be the stronghold of the LP candidate, Peter Obi.

The rally was said to have caused a massive traffic gridlock along the Lekki-Epe expressway. However, Bashir feels the turnout for the LP rally was not enough to assure Obi’s victory in Lagos State.

He tweeted, “If that’s all the Labour Party could get in Lagos with over 6,000,000+ votes, then it’s very safe to congratulate our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

