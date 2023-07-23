Today’s Headlines: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku And I, Tinubu Tells Court; Akpabio To Unveil Ministerial-Nominees List This Week

Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku And I, Tinubu Tells Court

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only him and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to re-contest.

Tinubu argued that if the justices void the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Obi and his party will not be qualified to re-contest. But Obi urged the five-member panel of the PREPEC not to subvert the will of the people as expressed in the February 25 presidential election, stressing that they should sack Tinubu without further delay.

Akpabio To Unveil Ministerial-Nominees List This Week

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, will likely unveil the names of the ministerial nominees at plenary this week.

Plenaries at both chambers of the National Assembly are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Bola Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration.

According to a new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

This implies that Tinubu and 28 governors must submit the lists of nominees for ministers and commissioners before the end of this month.

This week is the last before the deadline for the President to name his minister-nominees.

Sources at the National Assembly stated that the letter containing the names of the nominees got to the Senate President last week.

The sources, however, noted that some last-minute adjustments were made to the list, hence the reason for the delay in reading out the names.

APC Crisis: Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed that the best person to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This is coming after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rented the internet.

However, Primate Ayodele advised the APC to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

