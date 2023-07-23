Today’s Headlines: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I, Tinubu Tells Court, Adeleke family deserves more – Osun Commissioner

Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I, Tinubu Tells Court

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only him and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to re-contest.

Tinubu argued that if the justices void the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Obi and his party will not be qualified to recontest.But Obi urged the five-member panel of the PREPEC not to subvert the will of the people as expressed in the February 25 presidential election, stressing that they should sack Tinubu without further delay.

Tinubu faulted both Obi and LP for asking the court to cancel the election and compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in which he (Tinubu), Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not participate.

He argued that should the relief be granted, Obi and LP would not derive any benefit, having been constitutionally barred from contesting the rerun election.

Adeleke family deserves more – Osun Commissioner

In an interview, he started by saying the role of opposition is to criticize and he is very sure that the APC would have to spend a very long time in its new role of opposition in Osun.

What he said in essence is that globally, ability to perform in a position is what is considered. Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who happens to be a retired military general, appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Babatunde Fashola, as Minister of Works and Housing.

He reiterated that the Adeleke family vis a vis the death of the former governor, Isiaka Adeleke, he said, the appointments was even too small for the sacrifice the man made for the state.

Mrs Adenike Adeleke and Tunji Adeleke Jnr are competent and indigenes of the state and they are being rewarded not because of the Adeleke dynasty, but because of the late governor, Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Akpabio to unveil ministerial-nominees list this week

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, will likely unveil the names of the ministerial nominees at plenary this week. Plenaries at both chambers of the National Assembly are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

There has been serious agitation over the delay of President Bola Tinubu in constituting his cabinet two months after his inauguration.

According to a new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

This implies that Tinubu and 28 governors must submit the lists of nominees for ministers and commissioners before the end of this month. This week is the last before the deadline for the President to name his minister-nominees.

SERAP Sues Nigeria’s Central Bank Over Unlawful Demand For Customers’ Social Media Handles

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the failure to delete the patently unlawful provisions in the Central Bank of Nigeria Regulations directing banks to obtain information on customers’ social media handles for the purpose of identification.

The CBN last month issued a circular mandating banks and other financial institutions to implement and comply with the mandatory provisions on customers’ social media handles in the CBN Regulations.

SERAP is also seeking an order of mandamus to compel the CBN to delete the unlawful provisions of Section 6 of its Customer Due Diligence Regulations, 2023 for being inconsistent with Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Ms Blessing Ogwuche, read in part that obtaining information on customers’ social media handles or addresses as means of identification is more intrusive than necessary.

