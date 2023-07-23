Today’s Headlines: Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I – Tinubu; Agbako Celebrated At 100

Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I, Tinubu Tells Court

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only him and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to re-contest.

Tinubu argued that if the justices void the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Obi and his party will not be qualified to recontest.But Obi urged the five-member panel of the PREPEC not to subvert the will of the people as expressed in the February 25 presidential election, stressing that they should sack Tinubu without further delay.

Tinubu faulted both Obi and LP for asking the court to cancel the election and compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in which he (Tinubu), Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not participate.

He argued that should the relief be granted, Obi and LP would not derive any benefit, having been constitutionally barred from contesting the rerun election.

Photo credit || Google

Agbako Celebrated At 100

Photo Credit: Punch papers

It was a time of joy for veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo and Agbako, whose 100th birthday was celebrated on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The event was organised by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The actor, who reportedly clocked 100 on July 9, 2023, danced heartily at the party, decked in a white agbada and red cap. This was even as guests sprayed him naira notes as they rejoiced with him.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, served as the chief host of the event, while several other veteran Yoruba actors were also in attendance. During the ceremony, a portrait was presented to Olumo from TAMPAN.

Some of the notable entertainers in attendance include Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola and Toyosi Adesanya.

Another highlight of the event was when the founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Babatunde Ayodele, was made the Life patron and spiritual father of TAMPAN.

HEDA calls EFCC, ICPC to probe N1. 7trn stolen by past govts

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has revealed that the past administrations from 1999 to 2022 stole public funds in the tune of $825 billion (N1.7 trillion).

HEDA, then, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate and retrieved the stolen money.

This was disclosed by Legal Officer, HEDA Resource Centre, David Ogungbesan, when he made the call on Thursday during a protest to EFCC and ICPC.

Ogungbesan said HEDA Resource Centre, on 18th February, 2023, unveiled a research compilation which contained numerous cases of corruption and probes that have not made it to the court and have remained unresolved to date.

It was titled the research compilation “Impunity Galore: A Chronicle of Some High profile Unresolved Corruption Cases in Nigeria.”

The compilation contained cases investigated by either the executive or the legislative arm of governments; adding that the majority of these cases have not been addressed by the EFCC or ICPC.

He said, ”Most of these cases fill in one boardroom or one office. We are here to call their attention to these cases so that they can investigate these cases, then bring whoever is involved to justice.

“The amount involved is enormous; over 1.7trillion this amount cannot be ignored. Nigeria is in a situation whereby things are going backward, this money could help to contribute towards economic development, and help the Nigerian people.

“This money could help the federal government in providing infrastructural and social amenities and could go a long way”

He explained that the focus of the demonstration was to recall unresolved corruption cases depriving Nigerians of a prosperous nation and to also encourage public demand for action on the unresolved cases of corruption, especially the ones reported in the above mentioned publication of HEDA.

Ogungbesan said further, “It is not in doubt that the amount stolen by a few individuals, if judiciously utilized, would have taken Nigeria from a developing nation to a developed country where every modern facility and infrastructure, and social support are in place for the citizens.

Al-Makura Best To Become Nat’l Chairman—Primate Ayodele

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed that the best person to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

This is coming after rumours of President Tinubu endorsing former Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rented the internet.

However, Primate Ayodele advised the APC to choose Al-Makura as the next chairman because he is the one whose chairmanship will not plunge the party into crisis.

avage (

)