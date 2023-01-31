This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: ‘Anti-Party Begets Anti-Party,’ Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders, How I Rescued Atiku From Obasanjo- Tinubu

Wike Vows To Hit PDP Leaders

Photo credit: channels television

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has promised to “hit back” at the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as anti-party activities.

Wike, who spoke at the PDP Etche Local Government Area (LGA) campaign rally in Rivers State on Monday, accused the National Working Committee of the party of colluding with the opposition in the state.

(Photo credit: Google)

How I Rescued Atiku From Obasanjo- Tinubu

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says he rescued former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from his erstwhile principal, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

For over a decade since leaving office in 2007, Atiku, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, was at loggerheads with the former president.

No Single Govt Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems- buhari

Photo credit: daily post

President Muhammadu buhari has said no single government can solve Nigeria’s problems.

buhari said the efforts of successive government is required to resolve Nigeria’s challenges.

Lagos School Pupils Protest Invasion Of Premises By Land Grabbers

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Pupils of Shalom Nursery and Primary School and Cedar College in the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State, have protested the invasion of the premises by land grabbers.

Armed thugs in company with two policemen were said to have stormed the school premises last Saturday, terrorising and sacking all those found within the place.

SDP Supporters Canvas Votes For Presidential Candidate, Afebayo, Others In Lagos

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Supporters of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Lagos have embarked on “Walk for Democracy” to mobilize Nigerians on the need to participate and vote in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Governorship, State Assembly elections slated for March 11, 2023, for their candidates.

The walk was led by the Presidential candidate of SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Yusuf buhari, the Deputy Director General of SDP Presidential campaign Council, Mrs. Khadija Okunu- Lamidi and other chieftains of the party.

