Today’s Headlines: Anti-Graft War: Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Prof Badejo

According to Professor Badejo, Tinubu is more dangerous than Buhari.

Babafemi Badejo, a professor of international relations and political science, believes that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do a worse job fighting corruption than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Badejo made this remark during his first inaugural speech at Chrisland University in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which he titled “Interests.”

He claimed that Tinubu’s recent actions proved he would be more effective than Buhari in all save one area: fighting corruption.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari performed a poor job, in my opinion, of preventing and punishing corruption. He created a committee to explore the possibility of adopting the United Nations’ anti-corruption approach, however that group has produced zero results as of the present day.

Though it is still early to tell, President Tinubu seems to be off to a strong start after his first month in office. He may even end up outperforming Buhari in all but one category: corruption.

An Appeal for Tinubu’s Patience from Asari-Dokubo

Niger Delta activist Mujahid Dokubo-Asari has sent his congratulations to the newly appointed ministers. He has singled out Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Engr. Dave Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State and current Minister of Works.

He has also advised Nigerians to be patient as the current federal government strives to lead the economy towards prosperity.

Dokubo-Asari stated in a statement, “I am delighted with the ministers and their portfolios. Ex-officials should prioritise Nigeria’s best interests and back President Bola Tinubu’s plan to remake the country.

Since the president and his administration are working hard to advance the country’s economy, “I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government.”

Three Officers of the Edo NMA are Deposed.

The Nigerian Medical Association in Edo State has new leadership after the removal of President Dr. Udoka Imoisili, Vice President Dr. Okwara Benson, and Secretary Dr. Collins Otoikhila.

The decision was purportedly reached on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the Doctors House in Benin, Edo State, and was made available to journalists on Sunday. This meeting was the 2023 Edo NMA Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

As of now, the DSS has occupied the EFCC chair for 67 days.

Despite being imprisoned by the Department of State Services for 67 days beginning on June 14, 2023, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has reportedly chosen not to hire legal representation.

While investigating charges of money mismanagement on his watch, the DSS has Bawa locked up in an Abuja prison.

According to our information, the suspended head of the EFCC has flatly refused to answer any questions from the secret police, and Dr. Peter Afunnaya, a spokesman for the DSS, has remained silent on the matter despite repeated requests for comment.

Bawa has declined an attorney’s offer to defend him and has not requested bail. According to information obtained by our journalist from a credible source, he has refused to write a statement and has also refused to answer questions from the different operatives who have questioned him while he has been in jail.

